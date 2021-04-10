Order and tranquility, this is how voluntary vaccination against Covid-19 is developed in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – From the early hours of this Friday, seniors with chronic conditions came out voluntarily for the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19.

At the Bertha Calderón hospital, in Managua, patients over 60 years of age arrived to be vaccinated with the certainty of feeling safer and calmer.

Upon arrival at the health unit, the staff collects the patients’ data, then their blood pressure is taken and then a medical verification is carried out, followed by a talk in which it is reiterated that the process is voluntary. Then they go to the vaccination area and end up in the recovery room where they stay for 30 minutes.

The Minister Adviser to the President for Silais Managua Affairs, Dr. Carolina Dávila, highlighted the influx and acceptance of Nicaraguans, confident and sure, that this vaccine will help them protect themselves.

“The patients are happy and satisfied, grateful to the Government for being prioritized, expressing their gratitude,” she said.

The doctor reiterated the importance of already vaccinated patients continuing to protect themselves with the mask, hand washing and social distancing.

Speaking to El19Digital.com, the official Nicaragua news channel, residents highlighted the government’s efforts to protect them against Covid-19.

“Upon receiving the vaccine, we feel safer and calmer and we appreciate the goodwill of the government to prioritize us, taking care of our health,” said Leonel Baleares, a resident of Managua.

After getting the vaccine, Don Silvio Mora said he felt happy and grateful. “Through Daniel and Rosario we receive this vaccine, but also recognize the work of the medical staff, who treat us with kindness and warmth,” he said.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.