Monday, 8 June 2020
DONATE
HealthHQ

China pledges continuous support for Costa Rica’s COVID-19 fight

China regards Costa Rica as an important partner in carrying out anti-epidemic cooperation in Latin America

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
0
Modified date:

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China will continue to offer firm support for Costa Rica’s fight against COVID-19 as the coronavirus disease outbreak remains serious in Latin America.

A man with a face shield shops at the farmer’s fair in San Rafael, Heredia, Costa Rica, on May 31 2020.

In a phone conversation with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Xi said China will provide as much assistance as its capacity allows for the Latin American country in line with the latter’s needs.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, Costa Rica has offered to provide medical supplies to China, Xi pointed out, adding that China will bear this friendship in mind.

- paying the bills -

China regards Costa Rica as an important partner in carrying out anti-epidemic cooperation in Latin America, and has donated supplies of epidemic prevention to Costa Rica and held video conferences to share experience in fighting the epidemic, Xi said.

China will continue to firmly safeguard international fairness and justice as well as the legitimate rights of small and medium-sized developing countries and stands ready to work with Costa Rica to strengthen international anti-epidemic cooperation, defend the efforts of developing countries to combat the epidemic, and maintain global public health security, Xi said.

Xi stressed that Costa Rica is a trustworthy strategic partner of China, and bilateral relations have developed smoothly since the two countries established diplomatic ties, with fruitful cooperation results achieved in various areas.

The pandemic has brought some negative impacts on economic and trade cooperation as well as personnel exchanges between the two countries, Xi said, adding that China’s policy of promoting long-term friendly cooperation between the two sides will stay the same, and its position of supporting Costa Rica’s economic development and improving people’s livelihood will not change.

The two sides need to continuously support each other’s core interests and major concerns, jointly plan post-epidemic cooperation between the two sides, and push forward practical cooperation under the framework of the joint construction of the Belt and Road, Xi said.

- paying the bills -

Xi said he believes that bilateral relations will surely see new and greater development after the joint fight against the coronavirus disease.

For his part, Alvarado said since Costa Rica and China established diplomatic ties 13 years ago, the two sides have enjoyed increasingly profound friendship and their mutually beneficial cooperation has been expanding continuously.

Costa Rica firmly adheres to the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China to strengthen cooperation in the fields of public health, infrastructure and culture among others, act as a bridge and gateway for China to engage with Central America and promote the relationship between Costa Rica and China to a new stage, he said.

China is a great country, said Alvarado, adding that Costa Rica admires Xi’s experience in governing the country and also his announcement that China’s COVID-19 vaccine would be made a global public good.

Appreciating China’s firm support for Costa Rica in its fight against the pandemic, Alvarado said that Costa Rica stands ready to work with China to support multilateralism, jointly deal with global challenges including climate change, and promote world peace and development.

Previous articleClues to the impact of climate change may seep from a volcano in Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Does US-China coronavirus blame game threaten scientific investigation?

Reports Deutsche Welle -
As world leaders and experts emphasize global cooperation in beating back...
Read more

Hydroxychloroquine: the drug Costa Rica uses successfully to fight covid-19

Health Rico -
Used in the world for decades in the treatment of malaria,...
Read more

MOST READ

Politics

Johnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One day, possibly in the very near future, Costa Rica, at least in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), could have a modern public...
Read more
National

Is it wet enough? IMN has the numbers

Rico -
Think it didn't rain much yesterday? The rainy season has consolidated and intensified throughout the country at the end of May. Take a look at...
The Americas

All Bark, No Bite: How US Bungled Case of ‘Major’ Money Launderer

Q Costa Rica -
Insightcrime.org - US authorities alleged in 2016 that Nidal Waked and other members of his powerful and well-connected family in Panama were among “the...
Redaqted

Canadian Embassador falls from a four-meter rock in Río Cuarto de Alajuela

Rico -
The Canadian Ambassador to Costa Rica (also Honduras and Nicaragua), James K. Hill, who was walking on the trails of a tourist center in...
Health

New Puntarenas Hospital

Q Costa Rica -
This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will look, the most ambitious project of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS)...
Taxes

Services and products would cost more in July

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tighten the purse strings, come July we can expect to pay more for rice, bread, beans, the pet products and even to buy...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA