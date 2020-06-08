LNG Set for Distribution in Panama and Costa Rica

Panama’s Colon LNG Marketing and Tropigas Natural signed the first contract to distribute liquefied natural gas (LNG) through cistern trucks in Panama and Costa Rica.

The cistern system will supply all types of industry from food, beverage and manufacturing to energy producers, the hotel industry and land and sea transport. This is the first step in a plan to bring LNG to all of Central America with Panama as hub.

“With this distribution agreement, we seek to supply the growing need of the local and regional market to produce goods and services through more environmentally friendly fuels,” said Guillermo de Roux, general manager of Tropigas Natural in a statement.

AES Colon has invested a total of US$1.15 billion in a LNG facility near the Atlantic entrance of the Panama Canal. It includes a 381MW combined cycle power plant, a regasification plant, a 180,000 m3 gas storage tank, a pier for ships between 3,000 and 160,000 m3 and a terminal for loading trucks for LNG distribution.

Colon LNG Marketing is a partnership between US-based AES Corporation, Panama-based Inversiones Bahía and the French multinational Total.

