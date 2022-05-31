Chirripó National Park opens ticket sales for climbs in August, September and October

QCOSTARICA – The Área de Conservación La Amistad Pacífico (ACLAP-SINAC) has opened ticket sales for those who wish to visit the Chirripó National Park in the months of August, September, and October, to climb the highest mountain in Costa Rica, with an elevation of 3,821 meters (12,536 feet).

Ticket sales start at 8:00 am on July 4th, only be sold online at https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/. For now, you can only register to receive more information. The maximum purchase per reservation is four admissions. The SINAC has not indicated the cost of admission which includes a night at the Crestones Base Lodge.

The executive director of SINAC, Rafael Gutiérrez, noted that 704,631 tourists reserved tickets during 2021, through the Purchase and Reservations System (Sicore) to visit different national parks, providing the service revenue of ¢3.574 billion colones. This represents a strong rebound compared to 2020 with 124,151.

- Advertisement -

“This technological tool has become a platform that has managed to combat problems that arose in some protected areas, such as long lines and hours of waiting to check in, among others,” added the official.

Manuel Antonio National Park had 235,467 reservations last year followed by Poas Volcano National Park with 147,023. The Irazú Volcano National Park had 173,774 reserves and the Tortuguero National Park, 95,283.

And finally, the Chirripó National Park (San Gerardo, Herradura and San Jerónimo sectors) had an online purchase of 24,010 tickets.

How long does it take to climb the Chirripó?

Hiking the Chirripó is not for the faint of heart. The average hiking time to the summit is 8–10 hours. The average descent is 5–7 hours. Exceptionally strong hikers can summit and return in a single day. Mere mortals spend two to three days hiking the steep mountain, states JamesKaiser.com.

Also, be don’t expect balmy temperatures. Daytime temperatures near Chirripó’s summit range between 4–18˚C (40˚– 65˚F); Nighttime temperatures can drop below 0˚C (32˚F).

- Advertisement -

Due to the proximity to the equator, the Chirripo does not have snow. But you can expect morning frost.

What can you do at Chirripo National Park?

Stunning views, exotic bird watching and a tour across moorland and glacial lakes are part of the experience you can live in this park. In Chirripó, each site is unique. Since the beginning of the course the view is refreshed by premontane forests and their great diversity of species.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related