Tuesday 31 May 2022
type here...
Search

Chirripó National Park opens ticket sales for climbs in August, September and October

Adventurers who wish to go to enter the protected area, at the highest point in the country, can only buy tickets online and there is a cap on admissions

NationalRedaqtedToday Costa Rica
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Peru: Researchers discover two new species of lizard

Q24N (DW) Officials announced the discovery — and the...
Read more

Political erosion and social erosion place Latin America in uncertainty

Q REPORTS (EFE) Latin America is experiencing a moment...
Read more

Mexico: Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old Mayan city

Q24N (DW) Archaeologists working in the Yucatan region of...
Read more

Chirripó National Park opens ticket sales for climbs in August, September and October

QCOSTARICA  - The Área de Conservación La Amistad Pacífico...
Read more

Covid-19 patients saturate Calderón Guardia hospital

QCOSTARICA - The saturation of the emergency service of...
Read more

Tourism entrepreneurs withdraw lawsuit against the government for requesting QR codes

QCOSTARICA - The businessmen group Tourism for Costa Rica...
Read more

Sale of the dollar skyrocketed to ¢695 at banks on Monday

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange will most likely reach...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢681.62 Buy

¢689.74 small> Sell

31 May 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA  – The Área de Conservación La Amistad Pacífico (ACLAP-SINAC) has opened ticket sales for those who wish to visit the Chirripó National Park in the months of August, September, and October, to climb the highest mountain in Costa Rica, with an elevation of 3,821 meters (12,536 feet).

The highest mountain in Costa Rica, with an elevation of 3,821 meters (12,536 feet).

Ticket sales start at 8:00 am on July 4th, only be sold online at https://serviciosenlinea.sinac.go.cr/. For now, you can only register to receive more information. The maximum purchase per reservation is four admissions.  The SINAC has not indicated the cost of admission which includes a night at the Crestones Base Lodge.

The executive director of SINAC, Rafael Gutiérrez, noted that 704,631 tourists reserved tickets during 2021, through the Purchase and Reservations System (Sicore) to visit different national parks, providing the service revenue of ¢3.574 billion colones. This represents a strong rebound compared to 2020 with 124,151.

Panoramic view of a section of the Chirripó National Park where the facilities of the Crestones Base Lodge can be seen.
- Advertisement -

“This technological tool has become a platform that has managed to combat problems that arose in some protected areas, such as long lines and hours of waiting to check in, among others,” added the official.

Manuel Antonio National Park had 235,467 reservations last year followed by Poas Volcano National Park with 147,023. The Irazú Volcano National Park had 173,774 reserves and the Tortuguero National Park, 95,283.

And finally, the Chirripó National Park (San Gerardo, Herradura and San Jerónimo sectors) had an online purchase of 24,010 tickets.

How long does it take to climb the Chirripó?

Hiking the Chirripó is not for the faint of heart. The average hiking time to the summit is 8–10 hours. The average descent is 5–7 hours. Exceptionally strong hikers can summit and return in a single day. Mere mortals spend two to three days hiking the steep mountain, states JamesKaiser.com.

Also, be don’t expect balmy temperatures. Daytime temperatures near Chirripó’s summit range between 4–18˚C (40˚– 65˚F); Nighttime temperatures can drop below 0˚C (32˚F).

Towards the end of each year, the vegetation in the Chirripó National Park becomes covered with frost in one of the most curious natural spectacles that the place offers.
- Advertisement -

Due to the proximity to the equator, the Chirripo does not have snow. But you can expect morning frost.

What can you do at Chirripo National Park?

Stunning views, exotic bird watching and a tour across moorland and glacial lakes are part of the experience you can live in this park. In Chirripó, each site is unique. Since the beginning of the course the view is refreshed by premontane forests and their great diversity of species.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCovid-19 patients saturate Calderón Guardia hospital
Next articleMexico: Archaeologists uncover 1,500-year-old Mayan city
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Temperatures dip below 5 degrees Celsius in four peaks of Costa Rica

Correction: Not enough coffee this morning, had the temperature conversions wrong....
Read more

Red Cross suspends extraction of nutritionist’s body in Chirripó

QCOSTARICA - The Cruz Roja (Red Cross), on Saturday,  suspended the...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Rico's Digest

Is the quality of gasoline different depending on brand of has station?

QCOSTARICA - While one might quickly conclude that well,...
green energy

Costa Rica has a dependency of 86.80% on green energy, the fourth highest in the world

QCOSTARICA - The Compare the Market Australia study looked...
Paying the bills