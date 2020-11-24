chorotega Region promotes campaign to promote mental health and prevent suicidal behavior in times of COVID-19

QCOSTARICA – Product of the joint work of the Ministry of Health (through the Health Governing Area of ​​La Cruz), Universidad Estatal a Distancia (UNED) y la Universidad de Costa Rica (UCR), the campaign of promotion of mental health and prevention of suicidal behavior in times of COVID-19, called “We are Part of a Greater Essence”, was launched.

The initiative was worked from a comprehensive, intersectoral approach, which allowed not only the participation of different public institutions that make up the Local Instances of Comprehensive Attention to Suicidal Behavior (ILAIS) of La Cruz, Liberia, Santa Cruz and the Prevention Network of the Intrafamily Violence of Tilarán; but also the incorporation of people who, in the different communities, are part of the support networks in response to the problem.

This campaign contemplates the dissemination – in the different cantons of the Chorotega Region – of a series of messages for social networks, contextualized to the reality of Guanacaste, within the framework of the experiences lived by the pandemic generated by COVID-19, with the objective of reinforcing in the population, some factors that strengthen mental health in times of social upheaval.

The Campaign – which was approved by the Technical Secretary for Mental Health – includes graphic material (several posters in digital format, and radio spots alluding to the subject). These communication products were developed based on the results of the virtual regional survey of suicide risk factors and mental health protectors. The production of these communication materials was financed by the UNED of La Cruz, Liberia, Santa Cruz and Tilarán, from funds of the regionalization program.