Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 2,877 new cases and 33 deaths in 3 days

QCOSTRICA – In the last 72 hours, the country registers 33 new deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 1,641 deaths associated with the new coronavirus; they are 1013 men and 628 women, with age ranges between 9 and 101 years.

The Ministry of Health reports 2,877 new cases during the weekend: 1,304 for Saturday, 955 for Sunday and 618 for Monday, with the total number of confirmed cases now reaching 132,295 since March – 68,101 men and 64,194 women – of which 13,078 are Costa Rican and 19,217 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, there are 507 hospitalized patients, 227 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

As of this Monday, there are 49318 active cases (61.5%), 25050 men and 24268 women; 81,336 people have already recovered.