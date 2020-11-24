Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 2,877 new cases and 33 deaths in 3 days

QCOSTRICA – In the last 72 hours, the country registers 33 new deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 1,641 deaths associated with the new coronavirus; they are 1013 men and 628 women, with age ranges between 9 and 101 years.
The Ministry of Health reports 2,877 new cases during the weekend: 1,304 for Saturday, 955 for Sunday and 618 for Monday, with the total number of confirmed cases now reaching 132,295 since March – 68,101 men and 64,194 women – of which 13,078 are Costa Rican and 19,217 are foreigners.
On Monday, there are 507 hospitalized patients, 227 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
As of this Monday, there are 49318 active cases (61.5%), 25050 men and 24268 women; 81,336 people have already recovered.