“Christmas” weather will prevail this weekend!

QCOSTARICA – Temperatures between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius (62 and 75 Fahrenheit), moderate wind and some drizzle will characterize the weather that will prevail this Sunday in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), according to experts from the national weather service, the National Meteorological Institute – Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

As was on Saturday, “scattered rains are anticipated, in addition, to partly to mostly cloudy skies for the Caribbean regions, due to the dragging of moisture by the trade wind towards the country. Part of this cloudiness is expected to enter the east and center of the Central Valley, generating some isolated drizzles,” reports the IMN.

In coastal regions of the Atlantic, as in the southern Pacific, the temperature will be warmer, between 28 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for this Sunday, November 20, 2022:

“Scattered rains are anticipated for Sunday, in addition to partially to mostly cloudy skies for the Caribbean regions, this due to the drag of humidity by the trade wind towards the country. Part of this cloudiness is expected to enter the eastern and central Central Valley generating some isolated drizzle. Little to partial cloudiness is expected for the rest of the country. In the Central and South Pacific it will be with showers and afternoon storms.

