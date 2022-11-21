Monday 21 November 2022
type here...
Search

29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves: “I was wrong to promise it in the campaign”

QCOSTARICA - During his presidential campaign, Rodrigo Chaves promised...
Read more

UNA expert: Country lost trace of Monkeypox due to lack of data

QCOSTARICA - The difficulty in collecting essential data from...
Read more

29 detained and 16 SYR stores closed

QCOSTARICA - A total of 29 people arrested for...
Read more

“Christmas” weather will prevail this weekend!

QCOSTARICA - Temperatures between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius...
Read more

9 High-Paying Jobs for Women in Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is one of the top directions in...
Read more

Mugged in Qatar: “They asked me what punishment I wanted for the thief”

Q24N (Infobae) Television host Dominique Metzger suffered a robbery...
Read more

What’s the pay off for Costa Rica if it becomes world champion in Qatar?

QCOSTARICA - The Federación Costarricense de Fútbol (Fedefútbol) - ...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢609.20 Buy

¢615.16 Sell

18 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – A total of 29 people arrested for a number of alleged crimes, including immigration status, was the balance of the raid on SYR stores last  Friday by authorities,

On Thursday,  the sign from the SYR store in downtown San José, where two employees were allegedly beaten up, was removed. Photo: Rafael Pacheco / La Nacion

The police action also resulted in the closure of 14 of the retail chain’s 18 stores, in addition to the two closed days earlier.

On Saturday, the Municipality of Cartago closed the chain’s two stores that had remained open.

- Advertisement -

Participating in the intervention were the Fuerza Publica (National Police), immigration police, personnel from the Ministry of Labor and the San Jose Municipal police for the closure of the stores and detention of the accused.

 The operation was led by the Municipal Police of San José. (Tomás Gómez/El Observador)

Also, the Policía de Control Fiscal (PCF), and officials of the Ministerio de Salud, the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS or Caja) and the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), participated in the raid.

The SYR chain of stores has been in the eye of public discussion in the last week after a brutal attack suffered last August by several store employees after an accusation of theft emerged.

A number of employees told authorities that they were covered by their employer with the Caja, nor had they received their salaries.

Store owners publicly admitted to a television channel that they were responsible for ordering the beating.

According to Marcelo Solano, the San Jose municipal police chief, the SYR Store in the central core of the capital, had a history of aggression, threats, and noise pollution.

- Advertisement -

The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration service – reported that so far the immigration control has been carried out on 35 people, who are of Chinese, Nicaraguan, Venezuelan and Honduran nationals, some of which had their immigration status questioned, given the paperwork presented to immigration officials had expired, others did not have work permits.

The Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) condemned the attacks against two employees in the San Jose clothing store, reacting to the video that had gone viral on social networks days prior to the raid.

“In addition to being an attack against Human Rights, it is against the values ​​and principles promoted by the Chamber for the commercial sector,” said the CRCC in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Expressing indignation was also a group of legisaltors, who have called the Human Rights Commission the national director of labor inspection to appear in a hearing before them.

 

President Rodrigo Chaves himself assured that the Government will take action on the matter.

Given that closing of the stores, for now, is temporary until further action is taken, on social networks, a campaign was started to ask people not to buy in SYR stores.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article“Christmas” weather will prevail this weekend!
Next articleUNA expert: Country lost trace of Monkeypox due to lack of data
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

An increase in crimes by Venezuelan migrants reported

QCOSTARICA - The Municipal Police of San José (PMSJ) - Municipal...
Read more

British Airways resumes its flights to Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) - Costa Rican...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Government reached an agreement with farmers

QCOSTARICA - The Government and a group of farmers...
Politics

Foreign Minister: “Costa Rica has no other alternative than to start being less generous”

QCOSTARICA - Foreign Minister Arnoldo André Tinoco signed a...
Paying the bills