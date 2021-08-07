Saturday 7 August 2021
type here...
Search

Chuck E. Cheese’s announced expansion Costa Rica with an investment close to US$5 million

Restaurant chain is scouting two new locations

BusinessRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Chuck E. Cheese’s announced expansion Costa Rica with an investment close to US$5 million

QCOSTARICA - The pizza and entertainment chain Chuck E....
Read more

Canada will approve a study visa for Costa Ricans in just 20 days

QCOSTARICA - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), will...
Read more

Miss Earth Limón 2021 will crown her queen this Saturday

Q FARANDULA -The people of Limon will forget for...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate rises: 100 people would infect 103

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Three-month-old baby and four-year-old boy die of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - A three-month-old baby and a four-year-old died...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The pizza and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese’s announced the opening of two new restaurants in Costa Rica in the medium term.

Adriana Álvarez, executive vice president of Chuck E. Cheese’s Costa Rica, said that the first opening will be in 2023 and the second in 2025.

- Advertisement -

For now, the company is analyzing locations, although Álvarez anticipated that the investment amount for each location would be between US$2.5 million and US$3 million.

The brand opened in Costa Rica in 2018 in Plaza Bratsi, Heredia, with an investment of US$3.5 million.

The representative of the brand in the country was especially excited about these next two openings. “As a sign of confidence in Costa Rica, especially after complex times for the commercial sector due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic,” she indicated.

She assured that this conjuncture allowed to strengthen the senses of resilience and solidarity. At the start of the health emergency, Chuck E. Cheese’s donated 200 pizzas.

David McKillips, General Manager of CEC Entertainment Inc., began his first international tour with a visit to Costa Rica.

“I have chosen Costa Rica for my first visit, as it was the first restaurant to reopen internationally amid so much uncertainty.

- Advertisement -

“Also for pioneering innovative business strategies and adhering to protocols to create a safe and fun place for your employees and guests,” he said.

Álvarez, for her part, did not hide her emotion with his visit. “Last year was one of great uncertainty. When we were able to reopen, the most important thing was to create the environment so that our guests felt safe, and we made the necessary adjustments so that the operations were profitable”.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCanada will approve a study visa for Costa Ricans in just 20 days
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Covid-19 contagion rate rises: 100 people would infect 103

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica registers...
Read more

Are we in Costa Rica facing a new wave of covid-19 infections?

QCOSTARICA - Are we in Costa Rica facing a new wave...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 1: “ODDS” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Sunday, August 1, vehicles with...
Trends

Casinobonustips.com ranking review: Is it really unbiased?

Reading reviews of online casinos has become a part...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.