Chuck E. Cheese’s announced expansion Costa Rica with an investment close to US$5 million

QCOSTARICA – The pizza and entertainment chain Chuck E. Cheese’s announced the opening of two new restaurants in Costa Rica in the medium term.

Adriana Álvarez, executive vice president of Chuck E. Cheese’s Costa Rica, said that the first opening will be in 2023 and the second in 2025.

For now, the company is analyzing locations, although Álvarez anticipated that the investment amount for each location would be between US$2.5 million and US$3 million.

The brand opened in Costa Rica in 2018 in Plaza Bratsi, Heredia, with an investment of US$3.5 million.

The representative of the brand in the country was especially excited about these next two openings. “As a sign of confidence in Costa Rica, especially after complex times for the commercial sector due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic,” she indicated.

She assured that this conjuncture allowed to strengthen the senses of resilience and solidarity. At the start of the health emergency, Chuck E. Cheese’s donated 200 pizzas.

David McKillips, General Manager of CEC Entertainment Inc., began his first international tour with a visit to Costa Rica.

“I have chosen Costa Rica for my first visit, as it was the first restaurant to reopen internationally amid so much uncertainty.

“Also for pioneering innovative business strategies and adhering to protocols to create a safe and fun place for your employees and guests,” he said.

Álvarez, for her part, did not hide her emotion with his visit. “Last year was one of great uncertainty. When we were able to reopen, the most important thing was to create the environment so that our guests felt safe, and we made the necessary adjustments so that the operations were profitable”.