Canada will approve a study visa for Costa Ricans in just 20 days

QCOSTARICA – Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), will accelerate Canadian study permit applications from seven additional countries in the Student Direct Stream (SDS), the latest move in a series of measures to boost Canadian higher education and post-pandemic immigration.

Students from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will now have their study permit processing expedited.

This could allow applicants to process their study permit within 20 calendar days, on average. Typically this process can take several months.

“The global pandemic has caused upheaval and distress for everyone, including international students. By expanding the Student Direct Stream to a more diverse range of prospective students, we are extremely optimistic that international education will recover and indeed flourish as Canada emerges from the pandemic,” said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, in an official statement.

Applicants must be citizens of one of the 14 countries mentioned above. They must also be living in Costa Rcia at the time of the SDS application. According to the IRCC, completed applications will be reviewed as soon as they are received.

Those selected will receive a point of entry cover letter and a temporary resident visa to enter Canada.

The cost is $150. Click here for details of who can apply.