Saturday 7 August 2021
type here...
Search

Canada will approve a study visa for Costa Ricans in just 20 days

Those selected will receive a point of entry cover letter and a temporary resident visa to enter Canada.

EducationRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Canada will approve a study visa for Costa Ricans in just 20 days

QCOSTARICA - Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), will...
Read more

Miss Earth Limón 2021 will crown her queen this Saturday

Q FARANDULA -The people of Limon will forget for...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate rises: 100 people would infect 103

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Three-month-old baby and four-year-old boy die of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - A three-month-old baby and a four-year-old died...
Read more

Italy asks to release Jacó hotel owner who was linked to Calabrian mafia

QCOSTARICA - The Quepos Criminal Court ordered Friday afternoon...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), will accelerate Canadian study permit applications from seven additional countries in the Student Direct Stream (SDS), the latest move in a series of measures to boost Canadian higher education and post-pandemic immigration.

Students from Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Antigua and Barbuda, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will now have their study permit processing expedited.

- Advertisement -

This could allow applicants to process their study permit within 20 calendar days, on average. Typically this process can take several months.

“The global pandemic has caused upheaval and distress for everyone, including international students. By expanding the Student Direct Stream to a more diverse range of prospective students, we are extremely optimistic that international education will recover and indeed flourish as Canada emerges from the pandemic,” said Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino, in an official statement.

Applicants must be citizens of one of the 14 countries mentioned above. They must also be living in Costa Rcia at the time of the SDS application. According to the IRCC, completed applications will be reviewed as soon as they are received.

Those selected will receive a point of entry cover letter and a temporary resident visa to enter Canada.

The cost is $150. Click here for details of who can apply.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleMiss Earth Limón 2021 will crown her queen this Saturday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Visa applicants for Canada must now provide biometrics

People who apply for a visa to Canada must now provide...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Casinobonustips.com ranking review: Is it really unbiased?

Reading reviews of online casinos has become a part...
National

Tornado in Santa Bárbara de Heredia unroofed houses, felled trees

QCOSTARICA - A tornado in Heredia, falling trees in...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.