Claudia Dobles heading to Harvard

QCOSTARICA – Former first lady, Claudia Dobles Camargo, was chosen by the Harvard University program to develop three investigations related to three proposals that she presented regarding issues of daily life.

The former First Lady of Costa Rica was chosen among 131 applicants from all over the planet to attend a special program at the Graduate School of Design at Harvard.

The architect and wife of former President Carlos Alvarado will be one of the 9 people who will receive the ‘Loeb Fellowship of the Graduate School of Design (GSD)’ for 2022-2023.

Dobles is also the first woman from Costa Rica to receive acceptance into this program.

These are the three proposals, according to a press release:

Best practices in relation to the financing and governance mechanisms of social interest housing systems.

Energy Transition, which she will develop in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Public Spaces, Digitization, and Democratic Strengthening, which she will work with at the University’s School of Law and John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Dobles will begin her journey in August when she makes the move to live in the United States.

It is not known if her husband will be joining her. Before leaving office on May 8, 2022, Carlos Alvarado said publicly he would be taking a few weeks off before delving into his options for the future.

