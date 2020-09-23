Wednesday, 23 September 2020
HealthNews

CNE reveals how the money from the traffic fines is used

One third of the fines collected for the violation of the vehicular restrictions go to the National Emergency Commission for the "primary care" of people affected by the impacts of the coronavirus.

Rico
By Rico
25
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Applauded by some and rejected by others, the sanitary vehicle restriction is one of the most controversial measures that emerged as a strategy to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Costa Rica.

One third of the fines collected for the violation of the vehicular restrictions go to the National Emergency Commission for the “primary care” of people affected by the impacts of the coronavirus.

Almost from the beginning, the fine of ¢23,000 colones for violating the vehicular restriction was upped to ¢110,000 colones, seizure of license plates and/or vehicle, and six points on the driver’s license.

Given the criticism and the desire for reforms, promoted by the Legislative Assembly, the Central Government demands that it remain in place as one of the main strategies to contain eventual displacement of people that would mean sources of contagion.

- paying the bills -

Beyond the ballots and sanctions, it is clear that the fines for violating the restriction meant hundreds of millions of colones for government coffers.

According to the  Consejo de Seguridad Vial (Cosevi) – Road Safety Council – up to September 22, ¢1,065,366,858.37 (one third of the fines) was received by the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission.

What will happen to the money?

The head of operations of the CNE, Sigifredo Pérez, explained that the money will be used for the “primary care” of people affected by the impacts of the coronavirus.

“This primary assistance is basically aimed at providing food security through the distribution of ‘diarios’ (daily meals) to families who are in isolation, quarantined, and who during the days of quarantine,” Pérez said.

- paying the bills -

According to data provided by the  Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), between March 24 and September 21, a total of 29,945 fines were issued for violating the sanitary vehicle restriction.

The measure has 2 stages.

One between March 24 and April 3, in which a fine was ¢23,000 colones and another between April 4 (when the stiff fines and sanctions took effect) and current.

In that first period, between March 24 and April 3, a total of 3,214 drivers were fined, translating into ¢73,922,000 colones.

Between April 4 and September 21, a total of 26,731 ‘partes’ (traffic tickets) were issued for a total of ¢2,940,410,000 colones. In other words, the total collected with this restrictive provision amounts to ¢3,014,332,000.

- paying the bills --

The paid fines go directly to the coffers of the Cosevi. As usual, in some cases, appeals are filed.

Currently, unlike pre-pandemic, many fines would go unpaid until, well, the driver or owner of the vehicle (if not the same) was forced to, such as in the renewal of a driver’s license, paying the marchamo, etc.

But with the new rules in place, violating the restriction, the vehicle’s license plates (or vehicle) are confiscated and to recover the plates (or vehicle), the fine must be paid.

Currently, the vehicle restrictions apply countrywide from Monday to Friday from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm and weekends from 5:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Save for the list of exceptions, the following plates that CANNOT CIRCULATE on:

  • Mondays: plates ending in 1 and 2.
  • Tuesdays: plates ending in 3 and 4.
  • Wednesdays: plates ending in 5 and 6.
  • Thursdays: plates ending in 7 and 8.
  • Fridays: plates ending in 9 and 0.
  • Saturdays: plates ending in 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 (pairs)
  • Sundays: plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (odd)

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,087 new cases for Sept 22; Recovered lags behind 46%
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 435 new cases Tuesday, 1,901 new recoveries

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This Tuesday, August 4, the Minister of Health reported 435...
Read more

“Red Alert” would mean extreme restrictions

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica is under a "yelllow alert" for the coronavirus...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Doctors took to the streets of San José to give away masks and teach how to use them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A group of some 15 doctors and helpers gave away masks and taught how to use them correctly to passes by on the...
Read more
Trends

What Kinds Of Games Do Costa Ricans Like To Play?

Carter Maddox -
Costa Ricans take a lot of pride in sports and games. They are always ready to cheer on their national teams, especially when it...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,338 new cases for Saturday, Sept 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The new norm for daily cases is 1000 plus daily and the number of deaths hovering near 20 almost every day. For Saturday, September...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,087 new cases for Sept 22; Recovered lags behind 46%

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 22, 2020, bringing the total confirmed cases to 66,689, and...
Trends

What Is Sports Betting Like In Costa Rica?

Carter Maddox -
Sports betting is a fun way to feel like you are a part of the game. However, not every country allows gamblers to bet...
Business

Latin American airlines accelerate digital strategy to overcome pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
(Q BUSINESS) Latin American airlines are accelerating their digitization processes to reduce contact with passengers in various processes when traveling. During a forum organized by...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.