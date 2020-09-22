COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,087 new cases for Sept 22; Recovered lags behind 46%

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 for Tuesday, September 22, 2020, bringing the total confirmed cases to 66,689, and currently with the highest growing number of cases in the region.

Currently, there are 25,706 recovered. But the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the true number of recoveries is under-reported by some 46%.

The WHO says that the Ministry of Health has lagged behind in updating the recoveries, which it estimates to be about 46,510 or 46.3% of the confirmed cases on September 15.

The number of people hospitalized as reported this Tuesday is 637, of which 260 are in intensive care (6 more than Monday).

The number of deaths reported this Tuesday is 15, eight men and seven women, bringing the total to 760.

In the region:

Panama reports 106,810 confirmed cases and 2,272 deaths. Population: 4.3M Guatemala reports 86,623 confirmed cases and 3,137 deaths. Population: 17.9M Honduras reports 72,075 confirmed cases and 2,204 deaths. Population: 9.9M Costa Rica reports 66,689 confirmed cases and 760 deaths. Population: 5.1M El Salvador reports 27,728 confirmed cases and 814. Population: 6.4M Nicaragua, the official numbers (which cannot be relied on) are 4,961 confirmed cases and 147 deaths. Population: 6.6M

