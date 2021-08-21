Saturday 21 August 2021
CNE warns of heavy rains in the Central Valley and the Pacific coast

National
By Rico
The rains on Thursday caused havoc on several streets in downtown Escazú. Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Escazú.
QCOSTARICA – The National Emergency Commission (CNE) warned residents on Friday of a possible increase in rainfall this weekend.

The rains on Thursday caused havoc on several streets in downtown Escazú. Photo courtesy of the Municipality of Escazú.

The heavy downpours will be the product of various phenomena such as atmospheric instability, moisture content and the passage of tropical wave number 26, which will cross the national territory this Saturday.

Click here for the latest alerts by the CNE.

Lidier Esquivel, head of the CNE’s Risk Research and Analysis Unit, said: “According to the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (national weather service), starting today, Friday afternoon, we will have the incidence of various meteorological events that will increase us even more. plus instability and this condition is expected to continue over the weekend

“Given this, the National Emergency Commission has changed the alerts. The yellow alert has been established for the North Pacific area. It is going from green alert to yellow alert in the Central Valley. In relation to the central and southern Pacific, the current alert status is maintained, which is yellow, just as for the northern zone it remains in yellow.

“We call on the entire population to be very attentive especially to those people who live in high-risk areas or who must travel on the roads that are in highly vulnerable sectors.”

The objective of the yellow alert is that both citizens and government entities respond to emergency situations immediately and take the necessary precautionary measures to avoid possible tragedies.

