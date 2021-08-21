4 Key Aspects of the Best Health Insurance Plans in India

Health insurance in India is undergoing a transformative phase and over the years it has evolved to encompass the needs and requirements of an individual to offer benefits that are in sync with the times to provide optimal coverage to the insured.

Let’s look at 4 key aspects of the best health insurance in India that you should watch out for when buying coverage.

Lifelong Renewability

IRDAI has certain guidelines in place for health insurance companies regarding renewability of policies. And lifelong renewability is one of the most critical aspects of a good health insurance plan because as we grow older, it becomes increasingly difficult to get a cover, and even if you do get coverage, it often comes at a high premium with certain caps attached. Therefore, it’s best to choose a plan that offers lifelong renewability guaranteeing continuous coverage to an individual.

Worldwide Health Coverage

Often at times, people don’t realize the benefits that come with worldwide health coverage. Even though India has come of age when it comes to providing cutting-edge medical care, there are times when an individual might need to seek treatment outside the country since medicine is a constantly evolving field and a new technology might pop up at some corner of the world offering faster and better recovery. Moreover, worldwide coverage also protects in case someone is traveling outside the country and falls sick in a distant land where a policy without this rider would become irrelevant.

Day Care and OPD

With the advancement in medicine, some diseases and illnesses require less than 24 hours of hospitalization. Therefore, one critical aspect that you should watch out for is the inclusion of day-care procedures and OPD charges. Procedures and treatments such as dialysis, chemotherapy, eye surgery, etc. don’t require a person to stay in the hospital for the mandated 24 hours hospital stay as stated in some policies; so, comparing and going through a list of the best health insurance in India and getting a policy that provides cover for hospitalization requiring less than 24 hours of hospital stay is a good investment.

Watch Out for Caps on Treatment

There are certain treatment/procedures such as a cataract surgery which come with a cap in few policies where there would be a set limit as to how much you can claim, Therefore, ensure that you read your policy terms carefully to find out the extent of coverage amount in case such a treatment is required since you don’t want to spend too much from your pocket in additional costs incurred which are not covered under the plan.

Check the Fine Line

Your insurance must cover the costs that are borne on consumable items such as gloves, masks, PPE kits, etc. as they add quite a lot to the final hospital bills. Although non-consumable items are covered under a health policy, it’s not always the case when it comes to consumables. Moreover, a good policy will have no caps on room rent, sub-limits, or deductibles giving you peace of mind if the need for hospitalization arises. Therefore, always make sure that you check the fine lines before purchasing a health insurance plan.

Care health insurance offers a few of the best health insurance in India when it comes to their price vs offer. Most of their plans have no co-payments, sub-limits, or capping on room rent and they also cover consumables which helps you save a lot of money in the long run.

Health insurance isn’t something that you can delay as it’s an investment that’s best when made early on, because the longer you wait the higher the premiums for the same amount of coverage. The right time to ensure yourself and your family is now, so compare and get them the best coverage you can at a premium that doesn’t pinch your wallet today!

