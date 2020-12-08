Tuesday, 8 December 2020
ClimateHQ

Cold Push brings cold weather and strong winds

by Rico
29

QCOSTARICA – Just when the summer (dry season)weather seemed to be looming in Costa Rica, a cold push brings atmospheric instability again.

According to the national weather service, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), this Tuesday the effects of cold push #5 will begin to be perceived in the Caribbean Sea, as the intensity of the wind over Costa Rica increases.

This means that there will be a greater contribution of humidity from the maritime sector to the regions of the North Zone and the Caribbean, places where greater cloudiness is expected for this day.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, occasional gusts of wind are expected in both the North Pacific and the Central Valley.

On the other hand, in the Central Pacific and the South Pacific, the partially cloudy sky will predominate with possible rains in the south of the country.

This will also bring cooler weather, from 3 to 5 degrees Celius lower than normal. Time for a coat, jacket and/or sweater.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEconomists say the IMF proposal is not enough
Next articleFirst electric buses in Costa Rica ready to roll
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cold front will arrive in the country starting this Tuesday

Climate Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Cold front #4 will arrive in the country starting...
Read more

Hurricane Iota moves towards a devastated Central America

Central America Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Hurricane Iota strengthened this Monday and rose to category...
Read more

MOST READ

Environment

First electric buses in Costa Rica ready to roll

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The first electric buses, each with a capacity of 80 passengers and 250 km per load, that will be used for public...
Read more
Health

Canadian premier gives emotional virus message

Rico -
QCOSTARICA "If you don't think that COVID's real right now, you're an idiot. You need to understand that we're all in this together. You...
Economy

Costa Rica government spends more on wages than the average of any region in the world

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It has been said over and over that Costa Rica is the Switzerland of Central America. But when the two are compaired,...
Diplomacy

Costa Rica and Canada celebrate 100 years of official relations

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - To celebrate 100 years of official relations between Costa Rica and Canada, a commemorative medal was coined which highlights, among other things,...
Jobs

Astra Zeneca looking to fill 60 jobs in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The biopharmaceutical company, AstraZeneca, is looking to fill 60 jobs in its new headquarters in Escazú. With these new positions, it is expected...
World

Book about Salvini among the best sellers in Italy …

Rico -
QWORLD - A curious book dedicated to the leader of the extreme right in Italy, Matteo Salvini deserves "Why Salvini deserves trust, respect and...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.