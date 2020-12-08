Cold Push brings cold weather and strong winds

QCOSTARICA – Just when the summer (dry season)weather seemed to be looming in Costa Rica, a cold push brings atmospheric instability again.

According to the national weather service, the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), this Tuesday the effects of cold push #5 will begin to be perceived in the Caribbean Sea, as the intensity of the wind over Costa Rica increases.

This means that there will be a greater contribution of humidity from the maritime sector to the regions of the North Zone and the Caribbean, places where greater cloudiness is expected for this day.

Additionally, occasional gusts of wind are expected in both the North Pacific and the Central Valley.

On the other hand, in the Central Pacific and the South Pacific, the partially cloudy sky will predominate with possible rains in the south of the country.

This will also bring cooler weather, from 3 to 5 degrees Celius lower than normal. Time for a coat, jacket and/or sweater.

