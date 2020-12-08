Tuesday, 8 December 2020
EnvironmentRedaqted

First electric buses in Costa Rica ready to roll

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – The first electric buses, each with a capacity of 80 passengers and 250 km per load, that will be used for public transport routes in Costa Rica have arrived and very soon we will see them circulating in Desamparados, Tres Ríos and Alajuela for a year.

On social networks, Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, thanked the Government of Germany for the donation that will benefit users of public transportation and promotes the goals of Costa Rica’s Decarbonization Plan. Thanks also to the public transport sector for being part of this initiative.

President Carlos Alvarado and first lady Claudia Dobles

“These buses will help current generations and for those to come. Decarbonization is not a fad. Decarbonization is the future of Costa Rica, both because it protects the environment in which we operate and because of the economic benefits that it will generate between now and 2050,” wrote Alvarado on Twitter.

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

