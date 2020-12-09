Wednesday, 9 December 2020
NationalNews

Cold, strong wind, choppy sea and drizzles will continue until Thursday

Weather service asks for precaution against the strong winds and cold temperatures; extreme care for bathers, occupants of boats due to swells and wind gusts for small aircraft

by Rico
23

QCOSTARICA – The effect of a cold push caused temperatures to remain cooler than normal on Tuesday, will continue to at least Thursday.

For this Wednesday and Thursday, the IMN foresees low temperatures and drizzles (lloviznas) in the Central Valley and the Caribbean, so don’t leave at home your coat, jacket, scarf, and umbrella. Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

On Tuesday, temperatures dropped between three and four degrees Celsius in Central Valley and many other parts of the country.

- Advertisement -

According to Daniel Poleo, from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), in the higher altitudes of San Jose (ie Coronado), the daytime temperature on Tuesday dropped to 20°C, even lower in Cartago.

And due to the strong winds, it felt even colder, at least two degrees Celsius, which is known as a thermal sensation.

At the Irazú volcano station, during the early hours of this Tuesday, a minimum temperature of 3.7° C was recorded; at the Cerro de La Muerte the minimum was 4.1° C and at the Poás volcano, 7.6° C.

For this Wednesday, the effect of the push will be accentuated, so the temperatures will be even cooler, while the gusts of wind will reach 90 kilometers per hour in the Central Valley and will exceed 110 kph in Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

This wind speed is capable of falling trees, signage and power lines.

Wind gusts can also affect air navigation.

Caribbean rains

Though the rainy season has come to an end, the cold push will bring intermittent drizzle (lloviznas) in the Caribbean and Central Valley.

In Limón, significant rainfall is expected throughout the coastline, as well as in the north.

According to Poleo, the impact will continue until Thursday and expected to decrease starting Friday.

Swells

The Centro de Investigación en Ciencias del Mar y Limnología (Cimar) sent a statement where it warns that high-pressure systems coming down from the north accelerate the wind in the Caribbean and the North Pacific.

- Advertisement -

As of Tuesday, the above generates high and dangerous waves for the navigation of small and medium-sized boats.

The Cimar affirms the strong wind in the sea will remain until Friday, December 11, with waves greater than two meters between Tuesday and Friday, and a maximum peak of three meters this Thursday, December 10.

In the Caribbean, high wave conditions will be present on Thursday and Friday, so captains of small boats should be cautious, as well as bathers, since rip currents can be generated.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAlleged pimp offered a virtual catalog of women on the Internet
Next articleCritically ill Covid-19 patients will be transferred to San Jose hospitals by air
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Cold Push brings cold weather and strong winds

Climate Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Just when the summer (dry season)weather seemed to be...
Read more

It’s almost 5 pm, do you know where you car is?

Central Valley Rico -
If you are in an orange alert zone, anywhere from...
Read more

MOST READ

Environment

First electric buses in Costa Rica ready to roll

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The first electric buses, each with a capacity of 80 passengers and 250 km per load, that will be used for public...
Read more
News

Bank of America Securities: Costa Rica seems to need a deep crisis for politicians to act

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica seems to need a deeper financial crisis for the political dynamics to change and the country to reach an agreement...
Latin America

Call for a Redoubled Commitment to Eradicating the “Shadow Pandemic” of Violence against Women and Girls in the Region

Q Costa Rica -
QREPORTS (ECLAC) - Latin America and the Caribbean has been a pioneer in forging a Regional Gender Agenda since 1977, but it should not...
Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchange now two and a half months above ¢600

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Since September 18, the price of the dollar exchange has remained above ¢600 and analysts do not expect a significant drop for...
Political Economy

ECLAC: Foreign investment in Latin America will fall around 50% in 2020

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that Latin America and the Caribbean is the region forecast to...
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: new daily dases drop dramatically; hospitalizations way up

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For three consecutive days, the numbers of new cases has been below 1,000 daily, on Tuesday, December 1, the Ministry of Health...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.