Cold, strong wind, choppy sea and drizzles will continue until Thursday

QCOSTARICA – The effect of a cold push caused temperatures to remain cooler than normal on Tuesday, will continue to at least Thursday.

On Tuesday, temperatures dropped between three and four degrees Celsius in Central Valley and many other parts of the country.

According to Daniel Poleo, from the National Meteorological Institute (IMN), in the higher altitudes of San Jose (ie Coronado), the daytime temperature on Tuesday dropped to 20°C, even lower in Cartago.

And due to the strong winds, it felt even colder, at least two degrees Celsius, which is known as a thermal sensation.

At the Irazú volcano station, during the early hours of this Tuesday, a minimum temperature of 3.7° C was recorded; at the Cerro de La Muerte the minimum was 4.1° C and at the Poás volcano, 7.6° C.

For this Wednesday, the effect of the push will be accentuated, so the temperatures will be even cooler, while the gusts of wind will reach 90 kilometers per hour in the Central Valley and will exceed 110 kph in Guanacaste.

This wind speed is capable of falling trees, signage and power lines.

Wind gusts can also affect air navigation.

Caribbean rains

Though the rainy season has come to an end, the cold push will bring intermittent drizzle (lloviznas) in the Caribbean and Central Valley.

In Limón, significant rainfall is expected throughout the coastline, as well as in the north.

According to Poleo, the impact will continue until Thursday and expected to decrease starting Friday.

Swells

The Centro de Investigación en Ciencias del Mar y Limnología (Cimar) sent a statement where it warns that high-pressure systems coming down from the north accelerate the wind in the Caribbean and the North Pacific.

As of Tuesday, the above generates high and dangerous waves for the navigation of small and medium-sized boats.

The Cimar affirms the strong wind in the sea will remain until Friday, December 11, with waves greater than two meters between Tuesday and Friday, and a maximum peak of three meters this Thursday, December 10.

In the Caribbean, high wave conditions will be present on Thursday and Friday, so captains of small boats should be cautious, as well as bathers, since rip currents can be generated.