Wednesday, 9 December 2020
NationalCartagoHQ

Alleged pimp offered a virtual catalog of women on the Internet

OIJ detains a suspect in Cartago, who forced her victims to give her about 55% of the profits.

by Q Costa Rica
18

QCOSTARICA – An alleged proxeneta (pimp) was arrested for offering a virtual catalog of women on different social networks, where, in addition, she announced that he charged up to ¢21,000 for sexual encounters with them.

The OIJ carried out two raids in Cartago on Tuesday. Photo: Keyna Calderón

The suspect is named Acuña Ortega, 46, and was arrested Tuesday morning in Cartago. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, she is being persecuted for the crime of proxenetismo. (pimping).

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ), in a press conference, said the investigation began approximately five months ago when confidential information was received.

The investigations made it possible to establish that Acuña used to rent houses with a large number of rooms as a front for massage rooms. For example, the two premises of this type that she currently maintained in the center of Cartago had six and seven rooms each.

Apparently, there Acuña recruited women to later exploit them. Not satisfied with that, authorities indicated that the woman used messaging applications and also social networks such as Tapatalk, to offer the virtual catalog of women.

Once she made the date, she told clients that the cost would range from ¢11,000 to ¢21,000, a figure that would depend solely and exclusively on the duration of the encounter.

The women providing the services turned over 55%.

As a result of the raid on both alleged massage rooms, authorities found 12 victims (working for the Acuña), said the Prosecutor’s Office.

 

Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

