“Collisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents,” says a reminder from the Ministery of Transport (MOPT).

Although some might believe that it is not, if a vehicle is involved, it is classified as a traffic accident.

This is important to know as it applies to insurance policies and claims for damages.

What is interesting, according to the MOPT, there were only 19 such cases reported in 2020.

Oh, the fine for being involved in this type of collision is ¢23,488 plus costs.