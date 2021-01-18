Monday 18 January 2021
type here...
Expat FocusLiving in Costa Rica

Residency for People with Fixed Income (Rentistas)

by Rico
163

QCOSTARICA –  If you, or your spouse, receive an income of at least US$2,500 USD per month (US$30,000 per year), individually, you could qualify for temporary residency as a person with a fixed income, or rentista, in Costa Rica.

Under this category, the principal applicant is allowed to obtain residency for additional family members such as spouse, and children.

One of the requirements to obtain residency is enrolment in the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja, as it is referred to.

- Advertisement -

The cost of medical coverage is based on income, thus the Caja would use the income states to obtain residency for the monthly rate. An income of US$2,500 monthly will cost more than US$200 monthly.

You can learn more about this category here https://outlierlegal.com/services/immigration/rentista-category/

Following are the requirements to obtain temporary residency in Costa Rica prepared by our friends at Outlier Legal Services, specialists in residency and immigration.

- Advertisement -

This is not a paid promo.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCollisions with fixed objects are also traffic accidents
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Immigration announces reprogramming of appointments

QCOSTARICA - From the folks at the immigration service, if you...
Read more

Costa Rica offers “special category” to Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

QCOSTARICA - The government created "a special temporary category" with the...
Read more

MOST READ

Gordon Ramsay in Costa Rica: famous chef walks in Limón and tasted the spoon of a Caribbean soda

Nicaragua

Ortega Regime Promises Vaccines, with No Details

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Former Nicaraguan health minister and current presidential advisor Carolina Davila has announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in 2021. Her announcement...
Health

‘Inappropriate conduct’ in December influenced the increase in the contagion rate

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "We are in an increase in the pandemic in Costa Rica, caused, among other things, by inappropriate citizen behavior during the month...
Pura Vida

At 140 meters tall: the new giant of Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Just to the north side of the National Stadium, in La Sabana, in San Jose's west side, a new 140-meter-tall building has...
Coronavirus

WHO rules out covid-19 herd immunity in 2021

VOA NEWS -
(VOA) The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that mass vaccinations against the novel coronavirus will not produce herd immunity this year. WHO chief scientist...
Central America

Guatemala uses tear gas and sticks to stop migrant caravan

Rico -
Q24N - With a new administration in sight and the possible relaxation of immigration policies, thousands of migrants from Central America have decided to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.