Residency for People with Fixed Income (Rentistas)

QCOSTARICA – If you, or your spouse, receive an income of at least US$2,500 USD per month (US$30,000 per year), individually, you could qualify for temporary residency as a person with a fixed income, or rentista, in Costa Rica.

Under this category, the principal applicant is allowed to obtain residency for additional family members such as spouse, and children.

One of the requirements to obtain residency is enrolment in the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja, as it is referred to.

The cost of medical coverage is based on income, thus the Caja would use the income states to obtain residency for the monthly rate. An income of US$2,500 monthly will cost more than US$200 monthly.

You can learn more about this category here https://outlierlegal.com/services/immigration/rentista-category/

Following are the requirements to obtain temporary residency in Costa Rica prepared by our friends at Outlier Legal Services, specialists in residency and immigration.

This is not a paid promo.