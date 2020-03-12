In order to counter the negative effect of the coronavirus covid-19 on the national economy, ColombiaPresident Iván Duque announced several measures to alleviate the most affected sectors, including the creation of a US$250 billion Bancóldex credit line.

The president assured that special deadlines will also be established for the presentation of the declaration and the payment of the private settlement of the tax contribution in the tourism sector, corresponding to the first quarter of the year.

Said payment will be in July and not in April, as stipulated.

In the same way, special terms will be established for the payment of the declaration of Value Added Tax (VAT) for the first semester of 2020 and income tax for 2019 for the tourism and aviation sectors will be pushed back to the second semester of this year.

“We are going to modify tariffs to also allow the importation of medical equipment tools and implements in our country and we also want to extend this to the aviation sector, so that we can overcome these adversities with commercial measures that facilitate the arrival of implements and spare parts needed,” he added.

This Thursday the president will attend the Unified Command Post, PMU, to analyze the situation of the coronavirus.

Massive public events canceled

At 3:00 pm today (March 12) all events bringing together more than 500 people have been ordered canceled. “These events should be avoided with the help of local health authorities,” said the president.

Similarly, also starting from today, “the transit of cruises in Colombia is suspended” he said.

Duque pointed out that “In Cartagena, there is a case of coronavirus in an 85-year-old woman who remains in hospital”.

“There is a special circumstance that we have a boat with a point of departure and arrival in Cartagena. A rigorous protocol will be determined to fully guarantee the handling of the situation,” said Duque.

In addition, the match of the Colombian professional soccer that was going to be played this weekend was canceled and, for now, the matches must be held behind closed doors.

The decision was made after the president met with the economic team at the Casa de Nariño (Government House), after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

Confirmed cases

Colombia has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus covid-19 so far and no deaths reported. Bogotá, Medellín, Cartagena, and Buga (near Clai) are the cities where there are cases.

Article originally appeared on Q Colombia and is republished here with permission.