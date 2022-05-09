Monday 9 May 2022
Comic-Con Costa Rica revealed that being geek is being cool

Thousands of fans fulfilled the dream of seeing this format in Costa Rica. In a packed Convention Center, geek culture was experienced like never before.

Q MagazineEntertainmentHQ
By Q Costa Rica
Comic-Con Costa Rica revealed that being geek is being cool

Q MAGAZINE – Meeting Darth Vader head-on can shock anyone. Totally in black, with that characteristic mask and walking with a villainous bearing, Vader went around, as if there weren’t dozens of people around him wanting to take a picture with him.

Curiously, the Star Wars villain had no qualms about posing for selfies carrying a tiny Spider-Man in his arms or perhaps smiling under the mask for a snapshot next to Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Neither was a Batman who goes for a hamburger while his partner, a Sailor Moon, finishes putting away their recent acquisitions at the concession stands.

Comic-Con Costa Rica, in its first edition, on Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, brought an exchange of conversations about what it means to be a geek, sharing a love of pop culture, a major challenge, because for a long time being a nerd was not seen as being cool.

But at Comic-Con it is cool to live all these hobbies. It is a celebration of lives that have shared passions.

The event was held at the Costa Rica Convention Center, in Cariari, and brought together thousands of people together, to celebrate a weekend in which dreams were fulfilled: dressed in their favorite character even for just a day.

There were no remarks or surprises, on the contrary, what reigned was the admiration for those who dedicated many days and hours preparing their best for the occasion.

The event focused heavily on fantasy, comics, film, television, and video games. During the activity, you could enjoy board games, old-school-style arcade games, as well as the latest consoles. Others spent their time coloring and drawing, while some danced to the rhythm of group choreography.

Star Wars saga was one of the most praised: whoever passed by the stand could not help admiring the characters from the films such as the Stormtroopers, the Mandalorian and even a spectacular Chewbacca that, as was the tonic of the event, took photos with everyone who asked for one.

Fun was guaranteed but had to be patient, because with thousands of people gathered in one place, the lines for many entertainments and, of course, food, were very long.

 

In doubt the legality of decree to eliminate compulsory vaccination
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

