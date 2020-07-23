Thursday, 23 July 2020
DONATE
BreakingNewsTravel

Commercial flights from U.S. Excluded From The Reopening of Airports on August 1

Flights from Canada, the European Union and United Kingdom will be permitted

Rico
By Rico
41
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Commercial flights from the United States are excluded list of countries in which Costa Rica will reopen the international airports to tourists, starting August 1.

The press office of Casa Presidencial confirmed to the Q that only five flights a week from Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom will be allowed.

The main reason for excluding the United States, for now, is the 4 million confirmed cases and 144,800 deaths as of today, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

- paying the bills -

That is also the reason the European Union (EU) excluded the U.S.

Although Costa Rica authorized flights from cities in the United States with a less compromised epidemiological situation, nothing would prevent citizens of that country in places with more spread of the new coronavirus from moving to those cities and then flying to Costa Rica.

Although United States airlines such as Delta, American Airlines and United have already managed the reopening of operations to Costa Rica, at first the government authorities may initially limit their flights.

These airlines, unlike the European ones, had several daily flights to the country, both to the Juan Santamaría International Airport (in Alajuela) and to the Daniel Oduber (in Liberia).

For reasons of capacity at both terminals, it may also be necessary to limit the arrival of passengers from the United States at the beginning to avoid crowds at the terminals even when they receive flights from other nations.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleMore Cuban Stores Accepting US Dollars  
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Is entry into the European Union based on physical location or nationality?

Travel Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On July 1 the European Union (EU) Member States approved...
Read more

EU “Safe Countries” From List Excludes Costa Rica

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On Monday, the European Union (EU) excluded Costa Rica from...
Read more

MOST READ

Travel

Will there be cheap tickets when airports reopen?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica remains firm on August 1 as the date when the international airports Juan Santamaría (SJO) in San Jose and Daniel Oduber...
Read more
Nicaragua

Ortega proclaims “success” in his management of the pandemic

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Without offering an exit route to the political, economic and health crisis, dictator Daniel Ortega reappeared this Sunday for the 41st anniversary...
Central Valley

It’s almost 5 pm, do you know where you car is?

Rico -
If you are in an orange alert zone, anywhere from San Ramon to Paraiso de Cartago, the total vehicular restrictions kicks in at...
Trends

Science in Latin America and Tech Investments in Cannabis: Any Results

Carter Maddox -
Whereas North America is one of the wealthiest parts of the world, Latin America still suffers from the economic crisis, unemployment and low level...
Health

(Video) COVID-19 Protocols at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO).

Rico -
Costa Rica's main international airport, the Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO), in San Jose gets is ready to welcome back the international visitors. The airport...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua Establishes Protocol for National and Foreign Travelers

Q24N -
The Ministry of Health (MINSA) finally decided to establish an entry protocol for national and foreign travelers after four months since it acknowledge the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA