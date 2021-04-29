Commuter train derails in Pavas

QCOSTARICA – One of the old Apolo trains derailed this Wednesday afternoon in Pavas, San José. The incident took place near Pecosa, in Villa Esperanza de Pavas.

The Instituto Costarricense de Ferrocarriles (Incofer) limited itself to informing on its social networks that, due to a problem on the railroad, services between Belén and San José were canceled.

However, at the moment it is unknown what was the cause of the derailment.

María Fernanda Arias, Incofer spokeswoman, asserted that there were no people injured in the incident.

This derailment occurred just two days after the new self-propelled trains that Incofer bought from the Chinese company CRRC Qingdao Sifang came into operation.

