Thursday 29 April 2021
type here...
HealthNews

Today’s Covid News: New record of cases broken again, 2,434 in 24 hours

Hospitals are at full capacity, with 351 critically ill patients in intensive care beds

by Rico
156

QCOSTARICA – The health emergency due to covid-19 once again breaks records in Costa Rica, this Wednesday the Ministry of Health reported 2,434 new infections in the last 24 hours, the new highest figure in the 14 months of the pandemic.

The country now has accumulated 245,601 cases, of which there are 40,184 active, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

- Advertisement -

A total of 16 people died Wednesday from causes associated with Covid-19.

There are now 3,202 deaths.

Meanwhile, the hospitals of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) are operating at full capacity, with 818 patients, 351 of which are in intensive care beds, aged 0 to 91 years.
READ ALSO

Covid-19 patients begin to compete for beds

These statistics, never seen before during the pandemic in our country, keep the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) concerned, which projects a greater demand for hospital services in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

 

“Almost all Central American countries report an increase in infections. Hospitalizations are at their highest in Costa Rica. The country reported a 50% increase in cases in the last week,” PAHO Director Carissa Etienne declared this Wednesday.

If the current rate of infections is maintained, the country will soon face the collapse of its public hospitals, according to projections of the Central American Population Center of the University of Costa Rica (CCP-UCR) in its latest report.

The  CCP-UCR indicated that the most optimistic of scenarios for a month from now is 1,800 daily cases and 1,200 hospitalized.

“These figures are more than double the installed capacity in the country, which would be exceeded on May 1,” cites the CCP report, released last Saturday.

The projected cases, however, were surpassed on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Given the seriousness of the situation, the Caja negotiated with the private hospitals La Católica, Bíblica, CIMA and Metropolitano, so that they can take on patients with non-covid, with the purpose of freeing up spaces in public centers and coping with this exponential increase in covid internments.

In return, the CCSS would pay minimal costs and small profit margins to the private medical centers.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAutopista General Cañas
Next articleCommuter train derails in Pavas
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

‘The party can wait,’ says the CCSS in social media campaign

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is using...
Read more

Caja ran out of space to transfer 13 patients requiring an ICU

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) ran out...
Read more

MOST READ

New Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved

HQ

Commuter train derails in Pavas

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - One of the old Apolo trains derailed this Wednesday afternoon in Pavas, San José. The incident took place near Pecosa, in Villa...
Entertainment

The Cunning Hippie Killer Who Eluded Authorities With Victims’ Passports

Rico -
Q ENTERTAINMENT - In the 1970s, a wave of murders perpetrated by Frenchman Charles Sobhraj shocked Asia. Known as "the Serpent" or "the bikini...
Cartago

Organizer of ‘Summer Fest’ in Cartago affirms cancelation of event

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The organizer of the "Summer Fest" event, scheduled for today, Saturday, April 24 in Cartago, assured on Friday that it had canceled...
Business

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Through campaigns on social networks and a call for the inspection of sanitary measures, the business sector closes ranks to ask the...
Travel

Medium-Term Costa Rican Vacation Renter Represents a New Kind of Traveler, say Tourism Experts

James Dyde -
What do you prefer, accommodation-wise, when you go on vacation? Do you like a super-luxury hotel where you can indulge your every whim in the...
Health

Four hospitals run out of ICU beds for covid-19 critically ill patients

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Caja authorities report that four hospitals have already run out of intensive care beds for covid-19 critically ill patients. At 3 pm Monday...
Coronavirus

E.U. Set to Let Vaccinated U.S. Tourists Visit This Summer

Rico -
BRUSSELS (NYTimes.com) - American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, the...
National

Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As of today, Tuesday, April 27, and until Sunday, May 16, the night vehicle restriction will begin at 9 pm and until...
Fuel Prices

Higher Fuel Prices at the Pumps Today

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The latest increase in fuel prices - the fifth consecutive this year - took effect at the pumps across the country early...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.