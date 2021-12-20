Commuter trains on hiatus until January

QCOSTARICA – Frequent users of the commuter train service in the greater metropolitan area will have to look for other options to move between December 18 and January 9, 2022, due to a suspension of services scheduled by the Incofer to make a series of arrangements during the end and beginning of the year.

The Incofer said it will use the time to carry out interventions on the railway according to the annual railway maintenance plan, which is usually scheduled for this time of year. In addition, the railways detailed in its social networks that they will carry out the necessary work to carry out the expansion of passenger train frequencies by 2022.

Elizabeth Briceño Jiménez, Executive President of the Incofer, mentioned that this increase in the frequency of trips will be effective as of next January 10, when the train service is resumed.

“We will be increasing the frequencies on each of our routes, that is, we will go from 51 daily services to 84,” explained Briceño in a video published by the railway. She also mentioned that in recent weeks they have been working to resume the pre-pandemic schedules of the train routes.

“We are committed to being a better public transportation option for our passengers,” added Briceño.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

