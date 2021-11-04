Condonation of Marchamos, could it still happen?

RICO’s DIGEST – The veto of President Carlos Alvarado to the project on reduction the payment of the 2022 Marchamo also buried the bill to condone or forgive in totality the pending payments of past Marchamos.

However, there is a possibility of reviving the issue.

Read more: VETO: Carlos Alvarado says no to Marchamo reduction for this year

In the legislative stream, legislator Luis Ramón Carranza has presented an initiative that urges the condonation of the back Marchamos.

According to legislator Erwen Masís, the original proponent of the condonation included in the vetoed bill that is now back in legislative committee but no hell in chances to be elevated to the legislative floor for the act of “resello”, voted and sent back to Casa Presidencial.

Read more: Reduction of the 2022 Marchamo approved!

Legislator Carranza, with the support of others, will try to convince the Executive to summon the initiative and apply a fast track to approve it as soon as possible and that it be applied in the current collection of the Marchamo.

It is important to understand that the Executive Branch took control of the legislative agenda for the months of November, December, and January – a normal procedure – as of November 1 and it will be the administration of Carlos Alvarado that decides what will make it to the legislative floor for discussion and voting.

The Carranza initiative establishes the following: “the Ministry of Finance will forgive the amount to be paid for property tax on motor vehicles prior to 2022 for those motor vehicles that owe more than two circulation rights (Marchamos).”

I, for one, can only hope there is political for the Government to convene it, as I have two vehicles with past Marchamos, one of them nine, that would make it easier for me to sell, the new owner get back on the road and, in addition to aiding to the economic recovery by spending to get them roadworthy, will be paying future Marchamos.

If not, the cars will sit waiting… maybe for next year?

