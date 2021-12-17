Congestion around the international airport to continue this weekend

Work will continue on the Ruta 1 in the area of the Firestone, with expected intermittent or total closures from 6 am to 6 pm this weekend. Avoid, if at all possible, the area

QCOSTARICA – Drivers in the area around the Juan Santamaria International airport can attest to the tremendous congestion the past couple of weeks as the reconstruction of the bridges and expansion of the Ruta 1, from the Firestone to the toll booths, continues.

And this weekend is no exception, as intermittent closings on the Ruta 1 and roads parallel are expected this Saturday and Sunday, December 18 and 19.

The Fideicomiso Ruta Uno, through a statement, detailed that the closings will take place both days from 6 am to 6 pm in the final section of the highway, specifically at the intersection with Ruta 129.

The Fidecomiso pointed out that the interruption of the vehicular flow will allow carrying out relocation work of the public services necessary for the new overpass as well as channeling the Empresa de Servicios Públicos de Heredia (ESPH) medium voltage cables.

In addition, the channeling of the connection of a CRP3 electrical box will be carried out in the La Russia park, according to the entity. The Traffic Police of the area will be in charge of carrying out road management in the sector.

The Fideicomiso Ruta Uno (Ruta Uno Trust operated by the Banco de Costa Rica) is in charge of the project to expand the highway between San José and San Ramón.

The takeaway from this is to avoid, if at all possible, the Ruta 1 between La Sabana park and Coyol and be prepared for increased congestion on alternate routes, including the Ruta 27.

