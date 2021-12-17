Friday 17 December 2021
Costa Rican banknotes awarded “best” in Latin America

The awarding jury highlighted the security of the banknotes, as well as the references in their designs to the flora, fauna and

Economy
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The new Costa Rican banknotes, issued by the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank, was awarded the “Best Series of New Banknotes in Latin America of 2021”, by Reconnaissance International.

Reconnaissance International used this image to present and recognize the design and securities of the ¢20,000 note. (Reconnaissance International)

On its website, the leading global source of business intelligence on currency writes, “Best New Banknote Series – again, the Central Bank of Costa Rica, this time for the entire new series, featuring flora and fauna and a wealth of new features”.

The juries highlighted the references to the flora, fauna and ecosystems of Costa Rica that are reflected in each of the banknotes. “They clearly say ‘this is us, this is our country,'” they stated.

The new ¢20,000 currency was also individually awarded the Best Latin American Banknote of 2021 for its design qualities and safety, the BCCR said.

The Old ¢20,000 bills will lose their value from January 1, 2022. Read more: Costa Rica Is Going Totally Plastic, Moneywise That Is

The recognition was awarded at the High Security Printing Awards ceremony by Reconnaissance International by the UK based firm.

These new currencies are printed on polymer substrate (a material similar to plastic), which makes them more durable and more secure than those printed on cotton substrate (old banknotes).

Read more: Central Bank withdraws ¢50,000 banknote from circulation

Some characteristics that make these banknotes safer against counterfeiting are the transparent window, the floating circle and the color change on the map of our country that each one of them has.

Previous articleCongestion around the international airport to continue this weekend
Next articleCovid-19 contagion rate continues to decline and gives ‘Christmas truce’
