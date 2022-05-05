Congress doctor reminds legislators of the mandatory use of the mask

QCOSTARICA – The Department of Health of the Legislative Assembly reminded legislators of the mandatory use of the mask on the Legislative Floor.

On May 1, 2, and 3, a majority of legislators chose not to wear the mask despite the fact that the health measure is in force, that is the use of mask is mandatory in closed spaces.

It is for this reason that the doctor of the Legislative Assembly, Walter Rodríguez, was forced to remind legislators of their responsibility.

Rodríguez also reported that one of the requirements to hire new personnel during this constitutional period is mandatory vaccination against Covid-19.

In their first week of the Legislative Assembly, the legislator for Partido Liberal Progresista, José Dengo, tested positive for Covid-19. At the moment, no further infections have been reported.

