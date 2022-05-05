Thursday 5 May 2022
Quepos prepares for tsunami drill this Thursday

UNESCO will give the community a Tsunami Ready certificate.

Quepos
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – This Thursday, May 5, residents and tourists from the community of Quepos and Manuel Antonio will participate in the simulation of a tsunami and hydrometeorological events, within the framework of the Savegre Biosphere Coastal Hazards Approach project.

The simulation of the hydrometeorological event will take place at around 8:00 am and it will be led by the Quepos Emergency Committee and supervised by members of the National Emergency Commission (CNE) who will be the project’s evaluators.

While the tsunami evacuation drill will be at 11:00 am and will include the participation of officials from the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), representatives of the Regional Emergency Committee and Communal Emergency Committees.

Sigifredo Pérez, director of Risk Management of the CNE, referred to the actors that will participate in the drills.

UNESCO will give the community a Tsunami Ready certificate.

