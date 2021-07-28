Wednesday 28 July 2021
Contagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week

Report from the Ministry of Health reveals reductions, but authorities warn that it is not yet time to lower our guard

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Las autoridades de salud son enfáticas en que la población, aun cuando ya esté vacunada, debe seguir tomando medidas de protección, como el uso de mascarillas en sitios concurridos y el lavado de manos. Foto: Rafael Pacheco (Rafael Pacheco Granados)
QCOSTARICA – The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 continued to decline in the week that just ended, from July 18 to 24.

The health authorities are emphatic that the population, even when it is already vaccinated, must continue taking protective measures, such as the use of masks in crowded places and hand washing. Photo of downtown San Jose street scene by Rafael Pacheco.

Data from the Ministry of Health released on Tuesday afternoon, indicate that in these seven days (epidemiological week number 29), there were 8,684 new cases of the pandemic disease.

This means an average of 1,240 cases per day; 5.5% less than the previous week.

Hospitalizations were down, on average 836 covid-19 patients, 3.8% less than in week 28, while new hospital admissions were reduced by 10.7%, from 523 to 467.

Deaths associated with this virus also fell. In week 28 there were 94 deaths, and in week 29 there were 69, for an average of 10 per day.

37.7% of these victims belonged to the age group 65 years and over; 36.2%, to the age group 50 to 64 years; 24.6%, to the group of 18 to 49 years; and 1.4%, from 0 to 17 years old.

As of July 27, the country recorded a total of 4,987 deaths associated with covid-19, since March 2020.

Current situation

For this Tuesday, July 27, the Ministry of Health reported 856 new cases of covid-19 and six deaths.

In addition, 825 people are hospitalized: nine in private centers and 816 in the public system.

Of the total hospitalized, 368 people were in intensive care units (ICU).

Despite the drop in all these indicators and the increase in vaccinations, Health authorities urge to maintain care to avoid infection.

They allege that the presence of the more transmissible delta variant means that these measures cannot be abandoned.

The use of masks in closed places or where distancing cannot be maintained, hand washing and avoiding crowds and places with poor ventilation must be maintained constantly.

 

