Thursday 29 July 2021
type here...
Search

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

The vehicle restrictions are countrywide and apply every day

National
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Aeris and Immigration rule out that long lines at the airport are related to the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - Attention to the flow of passengers at...
Read more

Another blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29

QCOSTARICA - From the early hours of this Thursday,...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 29: 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, July 29, vehicles with license...
Read more

Contagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week

QCOSTARICA - The number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths...
Read more

President confirms efforts to vaccinate undocumented migrants

QCOSTARICA - In consideration of human rights and because...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Today, Thursday, July 29, vehicles with license plates ending in 7 & 8 CANNOT circulate.

The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.

- Advertisement -

From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.

Only vehicles included in the well-known exemptions, such as picking up and dropping off someone at the airport, rental cars, moving to and from work, and more, can circulate.

Find here the official list of exemptions. Scroll down and click on “Excepciones restricción vehicular”.

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢107,000 colones, plus costs.

 

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleContagions, hospitalizations and deaths associated with covid-19 decrease during the last week
Next articleAnother blow to the consumer: fuels more expensive this Thursday, July 29
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 28: 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, July 28, vehicles with license plates ending...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 27: 3 & 4 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Tuesday, July 27, vehicles with license plates ending...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Tico Pride in Tokyo!

This is how the CostaRica delegation paraded in Tokyo...
National

Storm leaves closed roads, collapsed bridges and flooded Turrialba

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains that began Thursday afternoon,...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.