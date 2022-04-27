Conti cyber attacks in Costa Rica is now against eight public institutions

QCOSTARICA – The Government confirmed that the latest cyberattack by Conti ‘hackers’ was against the servers of the Instituto de Desarrollo Rural (INDER) – Rural Development Institute – and the Alajuela Interuniversity.

The count of cyberattacks is now up to 8 institutions affected since the first, the Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) on Monday, April 18.

According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), the INDER is currently containing the attack, while the Interuniversity indicated that the internet portal of that institution was breached and information was extracted.

The director of Digital Governance of the Micitt, Jorge Mora, commented that both cases were detected between the night of this Monday and this Tuesday morning.

Mora explained Tuesday afternoon that a mandatory guideline will be issued for public institutions with the aim of strengthening cybersecurity.

Since last Monday, cyberattacks have also been registered against the following institutions:

Ministerio de Ciencia, Tecnología y Telecomunicaciones (Micitt) Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service Ministeio de Trabajo (MTSS) – Ministry of Labor Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) Radiográfica Costarricense (RACSA). Instituto de Desarrollo Rural (INDER) Alajuela Interuniversity

