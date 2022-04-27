Wednesday 27 April 2022
type here...
Search

Conti cyber attacks in Costa Rica is now against eight public institutions

The latest cyberattacks are against the INDER and Alajuela Interuniversity

#CyberattackHQ
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Panama approves a law that establishes a gradual change towards electric cars

Q24N (EFE) The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, signed...
Read more

Conti cyber attacks in Costa Rica is now against eight public institutions

QCOSTARICA - The Government confirmed that the latest cyberattack...
Read more

Epidemiologist warns about low attendance at vaccinations against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The epidemiologist of the Universidad Nacional (UNA),...
Read more

Costa Rica now with mandatory paternity leave

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican fathers will soon have two...
Read more

Approved bill to attract investment outside the GAM

QCOSTARICA - Legislators approved on Monday, in the first...
Read more

Traffic police prepares for increased road incidents due to rainy season

QCOSTARICA - The rainy season is upon us. Well...
Read more

Government asks the population to avoid ‘curiosity’ for information extracted by hackers

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado has asked...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢661.50 Buy

¢666.80 Sell

27 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Government confirmed that the latest cyberattack by Conti ‘hackers’ was against the servers of the Instituto de Desarrollo Rural (INDER) – Rural Development Institute – and the Alajuela Interuniversity.

The count of cyberattacks is now up to 8 institutions affected since the first, the Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) on Monday, April 18.

- Advertisement -

According to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Telecommunications (Micitt), the INDER is currently containing the attack, while the Interuniversity indicated that the internet portal of that institution was breached and information was extracted.

The director of Digital Governance of the Micitt, Jorge Mora, commented that both cases were detected between the night of this Monday and this Tuesday morning.

Mora explained Tuesday afternoon that a mandatory guideline will be issued for public institutions with the aim of strengthening cybersecurity.

Since last Monday, cyberattacks have also been registered against the following institutions:

  1. Ministerio de Ciencia, Tecnología y Telecomunicaciones  (Micitt)
  2. Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance)
  3. Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) – national weather service
  4. Ministeio de Trabajo (MTSS) – Ministry of Labor
  5. Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)
  6. Radiográfica Costarricense (RACSA).
  7. Instituto de Desarrollo Rural (INDER)
  8. Alajuela Interuniversity
- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleEpidemiologist warns about low attendance at vaccinations against Covid-19
Next articlePanama approves a law that establishes a gradual change towards electric cars
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica now with mandatory paternity leave

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican fathers will soon have two days off...
Read more

Government asks the population to avoid ‘curiosity’ for information extracted by hackers

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado has asked the population...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Epidemiologist warns about low attendance at vaccinations against Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - The epidemiologist of the Universidad Nacional (UNA),...
Travel

United States lowers travel alert for Costa Rica to pre-pandemic category

QCOSTARICA - The United States Department of State lowered...
Paying the bills