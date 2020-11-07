Saturday, 7 November 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Coronavirus and flights: Which airlines are arriving and departing from Costa Rica and which ones are not?

by Rico
QCOSTARICA – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it is important to know which airlines have flights to and from Costa Rica and which ones don’t? This is the official information from the Juan Santamaría airport (SJO), Costa Rica’s main international airport, as of November 4.

The depatures hall at the Juan Santamaria international aiport (SJO)

Aeroméxico: Resumed operations on October 18 to/from Mexico (MEXX).

Air Canada: Resumed operations on November 1, to/from Toronto (YYZ) next flight on November 8.

Air France: Resumed operations on October 31 to/from Paris (CDG).

Air Transat: Suspended operation until further notice.

Alaska Airlines: Resumes operations on November 19 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Albatros Airlines: Suspended operations until further notice.

American Airlines: Resumed operations on September 9 to/from Miami (MIA) and Dallas (DFW).

Avianca: Resumed operations on November 1, to/from El Salvador (SAL) and Bogotá (BOG).

British Airways: Resumes operations on December 27 to/from London (LHR).

Condor: Waiting for information from the airline.

Costa Rica Green Airways: Available for charter flights.

Copa Airlines: It resumed operations on September 10, to/from Panama (PTY. Waiting for more information on other routes.

Delta Airlines: Resumes operations on November 2 to/from Atlanta (ATL). Resumes operations on December 17 to/from Los Angeles (LAX).

Edelweiss: Resumes operations in 2021.

Iberia: Resumed operations on August 3, to/from Madrid (MAD).

Interjet: Waiting for information from the airline.

JetBlue: Resumed operations November 1, to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL); November 4, to/from Orlando (MCO);November 20, to/from New York (JFK).

KLM: Resumes operations on November 26, to/from Amsterdam AMS).

Latam: Restart of operations in 2021.

Lufthansa: Resumed operations on August 5, to/from Frankfurt (FRA).

Sansa: Resumes local operations.

Skyway: Waiting for information from the airline.

Southwest: Restart of operations in 2021.

Spirit: Resumed operations in September, to/from Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

United: Resumed operations to/from Houston (IAH)and Newark (EWR). It resumes operations on November 7, to/from Chicago (ORD). Resumes operations on December 19 to/from Denver (DEN), Washington (IAD) and Los Angeles (LAX).

Volaris: Resumed operations on October 29 to/from Mexico (MEX), via Guatemala (GUA). It resumes operations on November 26 to/from Cancun (CUN).

West Jet: Waiting for information from the airline.

Wingo: Resumes operations on November 16, to/from Bogotá (BOG).

All passengers must make direct contact with their airlines and through official channels. The phone book is sjoairport.com/airline-directory

The characteristics of the global health emergency imply a constant updating of the data, according to the information provided by the airlines.

Cargo operations maintain their normal schedules.

