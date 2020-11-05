COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,141 new cases for Wednesday; hospitalizations conitnues to drop

QCOSTARICA – For Wednesday, November 4, 2020, the Minister of Health reported 1,141 new cases of COVID-19, of which 265 are by epidemiological link and 876 by testing, for a total of 113,261 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 54,691 women and 58,570 men, of which 95,581 are Costa Rican and 17,680 are foreigners.

69,143 people have recovered, of which 33,234 are women and 35,909 are men.

451 people are hospitalized, 179 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

For Wednesday, 12 deaths were reported: seven men and five women, with an age range of 59 to 91 years.

In total, 1,431 deaths related to COVID-19: 545 women and 886 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

