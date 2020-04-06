Coronavirus cases in Costa Rica: 454 confirmed as of April 5

Almost a month after confirming the first patient with covid-19 in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Health reported 454 positive cases; 19 more than Saturday.

According to the most recent report, issued at noon on Sunday, April 5, at a virtual press conference, of the confirmed cases to date, 232 are men, 222 women, between one and 87 years.

Of the total, 439 are adults (including 28 seniors) and 15 minors, who live in 55 cantons of the country.

In this group, there are 31 foreigners of 13 different nationalities, however, details on the different nationalities is not being provided publicly.

Health also reported that there 26 people hospitalized, of which 14 are in Intenvise Care; and 16 people who have fully recovered.

Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health, reminded those who do not abide by the measures that Costa Rica is making an enormous effort, and that “it is not worth affecting others.”

The director reported that during Saturday the vehicle restriction by license plate number, between 5 am and 5 pm, 381 drivers were fined, plus 594 more tickets issued for different infractions of the traffic law.

During the night restriction, between Saturday 5 pm and Sunday 5 am, 308 tickets were issued for disobeying the order. The fine for violating the restrictions is ¢110,400 colones.