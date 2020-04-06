Practical Plate Guide: Can You Drive Today?

Plates ALLOWED to circulate today, Monday, April 6 – all even plates – between 5:00 am and 5 pm.

Since Friday, April 3 at 5:00 pm and in effect until Sunday, April 12, at 11:49pm, strict vehicular restrictions have been put in place.

The fine for violating the vehicular restriction is 110,400 colones, plus six points on the driver’s license and possible seizure of license plates and/or vehicle.

Stay at home, don’t drive. But, if you must, unless it is an emergency – in that case ask the officer if you stopped to provide you an escort to the nearest hospital.

The exemptions. The restrictions apply to all passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles and motorcycles. Basically, the exemptions are for all emergency vehicles, cargo transport, pubic transport (buses and taxis) and getting to and from work (must have proof of your working hours and employement).