Thursday, 28 May 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirusNews

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 1,000!

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, on Thursday, confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, bringing the total of infections since the first on March 6, yo 1,000.

According to the numbers by the Ministry of Health, these are 470 women and 530 men, of which 817 are Costa Ricans and 183 foreigners.

A total of 646 have recovered. The country continues to register only 10 deaths, the last (2 on the same day) on May 15.

In hospital at this time there 12 patients with covid-19, of which 2 are in intensive care (ICU), with ages of 55 and 64 years.

- paying the bills -

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleReduction in 2021 Marchamo proposed
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 28 new cases, “main risk for the country is Nicaragua”;

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health Minister Daniel Salas had a clear message at the...
Read more

What is convalescent plasma that Costa Rica applies to critically ill covid-19 patients?

Coronavirus Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In a phrase, convalescent plasma therapy is about removing plasma...
Read more

MOST READ

News

21 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours!

Rico -
Rico's Covid-19 Digest - Without the usual fervor, one could even say "aguevado", the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced that 21 new cases...
Read more
National

Health Minister: ‘No one can say that commercial cargo is worth more than life’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health Minister Dr. Daniel Salas on Thursday reminded the business sector and regional leaders that people's lives, at stake during the covid-19 pandemic,...
Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega’s negligence spreads the covid-19 in Nicaragua

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Gregorio could not say goodbye to his father. When he found out that he was dead, men uniformed from head to toe...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Does Rain Wash Away the Coronavirus?

Rico -
The rainy season is here. But this year it is different. Unlike the seasons before, it feels different, ah yes, the coronavirus. The virus...
Nicaragua

Dozens of Americans leave Nicaragua due to increases in Covid-19

Q24N -
(QCOSTARICA) Dozens of Americans left Nicaragua on Wednesday on an emergency flight authorized by the U.S. Embassy in Managua, in the face of a...
Politics

Nicaraguan truckers block border crossing with Costa Rica in protest

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Nicaraguan truckers blocked border crossings with Costa Rica on Wednesday to demand that the Costa Rica government lift sanitary restrictions on cargo trucks,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA