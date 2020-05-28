Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 1,000!

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, on Thursday, confirmed 16 new cases of the coronavirus in Costa Rica, bringing the total of infections since the first on March 6, yo 1,000.

According to the numbers by the Ministry of Health, these are 470 women and 530 men, of which 817 are Costa Ricans and 183 foreigners.

A total of 646 have recovered. The country continues to register only 10 deaths, the last (2 on the same day) on May 15.

In hospital at this time there 12 patients with covid-19, of which 2 are in intensive care (ICU), with ages of 55 and 64 years.

