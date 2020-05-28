Reduction in 2021 Marchamo proposed

This week, two bills were presented in the Legislative Assembly this week with the aim of modifying the 2021 Marchamo (vehicle circulation permit), the first project from liberationist Franggi Nicolás and the second from his bench partner David Gourzong.

Despite the fact that both proposals modify the same item of the Marchamo, the Vehicle Property Tax portion, they vary in scope.

Nicolás’ proposal proposes a 20% “discount” of the tax, for all vehicles. The Legislator affirms that “it would be a real and absolute ‘groseria’ (barbarity) to collect the Marchamo as it has always been done.”

The legislator said that if it is difficult to pay the Marchamo in a normal year, this year would be even harder for many families under the current conditions.

Gourzong, on the other hand, seeks a 25% decrease for the tax for those who demonstrate to the Ministry of Finance that they are unemployed or with a reduction in their working hours.

The reduction would also be for small businesses with a drop in business of at least 20%, as a consequence of the national emergency of COVID-19.

The Marchamo is made up of seven parts including compulsory insurance, the property tax is the largest amount, the tax based on the fiscal value of the vehicle.

