Sunday, 24 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 12 new cases in the last 24 hours, six of them are minors

Number of confirmed cases of the covid-19 in the country rose to 930 since the start of the pandemic, 620 have already recovered

by Rico
This Sunday, May 24, 12 new cases of Covid-19 coronavirus are registered in Costa Rica, of which six are minors, according to the case report issued by the Ministry of Health.

The infants are stable, according to information from the institution’s press department, although no further details were given. In the last 24 hours, the number of minors who have been infected with the deadly virus increased from 58 to 64.

To date, 930 confirmed cases of Covid-19 are reported in the country, with an age range of three months to 87 years.

These are 432 women and 498 men, located in 70 of the 82 cantons.

A total of 620 people have already recovered, aged between one and 86 years.

Deaths remain at 10, one woman and nine men.

15 people are hospitalized, three of them in intensive care with an age range of 29 to 64 years. In the last 24 hours, a 66-year-old patient left the ICU.

 

