Sunday, 24 May 2020
Costa Rica will randomly test for Coronavirus

The plan is to test in high social risk areas such as supermarkets, nursing homes and more

Supermarkets, barracks, hairdresser salons, churches, nursing homes, Ebáis and other sites in high social risk areas will be used for the random sampling of Coronavirus.

This is a strategy that the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will implement during this month, according to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Each week 30 samples will be taken in the 36 high social risk communities across the country, the Caja reported.

Since May 1, 2,344 samples have been taken, of which three have tested positive.

