Friday, 15 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 15 new cases confirmed, for a total of 830

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
9
Modified date:

With an increase of 15 new confirmed cases, the number of infections in the country since March 6 reached 830 this Thursday, May 14.

Of these, 295 remain active, while 535 have recovered.

The information was provided by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, by video on Thursday, explained the high number of new cases (the number had been under 10 mostly for the last few weeks) were due to four people testing positive arriving on the Madrid flight Tuesday night, nine new cases confirmed in the immigration holding center in Heredia, and one linked to a cluster in Liberia, and whose trace link is under investigation.

- paying the bills -

In addition, Likewise, Salas said, there were four truckers from Nicaragua who tested positive at the border, who were denied entry to the country.

So far, 23 truckers from the northern neighbor have tested positive, more than the 15 official confirmed cases reported by Nicaragua’s Ministry of Health.

Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the CCSS, explained that so far, since March 6, 140 Caja hospital officials have been infected with the covid-19; one of them passed away. This is the case of the doctor Reinaldo Albernas, 54, whose death occurred after more than a month of being in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hospital México.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCosta Rican police detained by the Nicaraguan army.
Next article“We are the first Central American country to join the OECD! “, Announces Carlos Alvarado
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

20 Ticos now dead by covid-19 in the United States

Health Rico -
The number of Costa Ricans who have died from covid-19 in...
Read more

Coronavirus pandemic: Is Brazil the new epicenter?

Latin America Q24N -
Since Monday, only half of the automobiles registered in Sao Paulo...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Banks alert against “Virus de las Estafas”

Q Costa Rica -
Costa Rica banks have issued an alert for scams in the name of the coronavirus, to separate you from your money.
Read more
Guanacaste

Costa Rican police detained by the Nicaraguan army.

Q Costa Rica -
Two officers from the National Police Academy who were serving on the northern border in the face of the emergency by COVID-19 were detained...
Nicaragua

Health Alert; U.S. Embassy Managua, Nicaragua (May 14, 2020)

Q24N -
As of May 14, the Government of Nicaragua has reported 25 cases of COVID-19, including cases transmitted through community spread. Independent health monitors report...
Tourism

The 12 national parks that will reopen from May 18

Rico -
Starting Monday, May 18, twelve national parks will reopen, but limited to operating at 50% capacity, and under new dynamics to prevent the spread...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 815 confirmed cases, 8th death recorded

Rico -
The number of cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica reached 815 this Wednesday when 11 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours....
Redaqted

2,400 Costa Rica are back home escaping covid-19, while 728 others wait

Q Costa Rica -
Since March, when so-called rescue or repatriation flights began, to date, almost 2,400 Costa Ricans and residents have been able to return to the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA