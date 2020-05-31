Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 25 new cases in 24 hours, total infected now 1,047

(QCOSTARICA) In perhaps one of the shortest daily reports on the coronavirus situation in Costa Rica, this Saturday, May 30, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, offered a prerecorded video.

The minister confirmed 25 new cases over the Friday, for a total of now of 1,047 confirmed cases, with an age range of 3 months to 89 years.

There are 491 women and 556 men, of whom 841 are Costa Rican and 206 foreigners.

- paying the bills -

Positive cases are reported in 72 cantons of the 82 cantons in the country. By age, they are 960 adults (of which 55 are seniors) and 87 minors.

A total of 658 people have recovered, ranging in age from of one to 86 years, of which 315 are women and 343 are men.

The number of deaths remains at 10, one woman and nine men with an age range of 45 to 87 years.

Currently, 15 people are hospitalized, four of them are in intensive care with ages from 55, 57 to 72 years.

- paying the bills -