Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 27 confirmed cases; four are hospitalized

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced an increase of one more case in the number of patients with the coronavirus covid-19 in Costa Rica. In total, there are now 27 people confirmed with the coronavirus in Costa Rica.
These confirmed cases are in San José, Heredia, Guanacaste, Alajuela and Cartago. There are 22 adults, three seniors and two minors. Of the group, 15 are women.
So far, said Health Minister Daniel Salas, 415 samples have been processed of people who have been ruled out as positive.
“This increase has been low, but it does not mean that we have to relax. Let us remember that there may be people who may be incubating and will manifest symptoms in the coming days.
“This is a race that will not end in two weeks. We have to pay attention to calls to decrease the simultaneous number of cases,” Salas emphatically reiterated.
The Minister also drew attention to the situation such as discotheques, bars and cinemas and other entertainment centers that did not cut their capacity in half this weekend, as authorities ordered.
If the situation continues, he warned, they will order their absolute closure. To date, Salas said, they have received 10 complaints about this breach.
The Minister’s call is joined by the medical director of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), Mario Ruiz Cubillo, who warned that this is a situation in which everyone must collaborate.
“It is not possible that while many are working to contain the number of cases, there are people who don’t follow the guidelines to mitigate the wave of patients in the country,” he said.
According to Ruiz, as of Saturday afternoon, four patients remained hospitalized in Hospital Mexico (one) and three in the Alajuela hospital.
The 54-year-old doctor, who was among the first confirmed cases and attributed to infecting some 17 others, remains in delicate in hospital. His condition, Ruiz confirmed without giving more details out of respect for the patient’s privacy, has deteriorated.
Also, his 73-year-old aunt, whom he went to pick up at the Tocumen airport, Panama, remains stable in the Alajuela hospital. Both have underlying health problems, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease.
Since last December, when the first patients were detected in China, more than 155,000 have contracted the virus worldwide, of which 67,000 are fully recovered, and 5,834 have died.
This covid-19 produces mild symptoms in 80% of cases; These include cough, fever, malaise, and, in some cases, gastrointestinal problems, such as diarrhea.
Mortality is concentrated in 2% of those affected, mainly in older adults and those who have some risk factors (diabetes, heart disease, asthma and cancer, for example).
Coronavirus covid-19 in Latin America:
- Mexico has 41 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Guatemala has 1 confirmed case, 0 reported deaths
- Honduras has 2 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- El Salvador has 0 confirmed cases
- Belize has 0 confirmed cases
- Nicaragua has 0 confirmed cases
- Costa Rica has 27 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Panama has 36 confirmed cases, 1 reported deaths
- Cuba has 4 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Colombia has 22 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Venezuela has 2 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Brazil has 151 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Ecuador has 28 confirmed cases, 2 reported deaths
- Peru has 38 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Bolivia has 10 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Paraguay has 6 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Uruguay has 4 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Chile has 61 confirmed cases, 0 reported deaths
- Argentina has 34 confirmed cases, 2 reported deaths