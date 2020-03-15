Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 27 confirmed cases; four are hospitalized

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced an increase of one more case in the number of patients with the coronavirus covid-19 in Costa Rica. In total, there are now 27 people confirmed with the coronavirus in Costa Rica.

These confirmed cases are in San José, Heredia, Guanacaste, Alajuela and Cartago. There are 22 adults, three seniors and two minors. Of the group, 15 are women.

So far, said Health Minister Daniel Salas, 415 samples have been processed of people who have been ruled out as positive.

“This increase has been low, but it does not mean that we have to relax. Let us remember that there may be people who may be incubating and will manifest symptoms in the coming days.

“This is a race that will not end in two weeks. We have to pay attention to calls to decrease the simultaneous number of cases,” Salas emphatically reiterated.

The Minister also drew attention to the situation such as discotheques, bars and cinemas and other entertainment centers that did not cut their capacity in half this weekend, as authorities ordered.

If the situation continues, he warned, they will order their absolute closure. To date, Salas said, they have received 10 complaints about this breach.

The Minister’s call is joined by the medical director of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), Mario Ruiz Cubillo, who warned that this is a situation in which everyone must collaborate.

“It is not possible that while many are working to contain the number of cases, there are people who don’t follow the guidelines to mitigate the wave of patients in the country,” he said.

According to Ruiz, as of Saturday afternoon, four patients remained hospitalized in Hospital Mexico (one) and three in the Alajuela hospital.