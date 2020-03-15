Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado, at a press conference Saturday in which the Government announced anti-coronavirus measures in the economic area, reminded people that they should stay at home and go out only if strictly necessary.

Alvarado emphasized that the success in dealing with the coronavirus is in compliance with government guidelines.

“They are informing me that there are crowds of people headed for the beaches. The message is clear, it is desirable to stay at home, you have to stay home. Yesterday the Minister of Health (Daniel Salas) said that we spend time at home and at night try not to go out and if you do go out, respect the 50% capacity guideline, not crowd.

“A factor that can make the difference is culture, there are countries that when orders are issued people abide by them, in the case of Germany, people stopped greeting (with a handshake, hugs and kisses), not because they don’t want to, but because they love and care for themselves, similar in Asia. We must come to that,” said Alvarado.

The president added that the Ticos are disbelieving, they say that nothing will happen to them and that we are calm.

“When something happens, we tend to blame someone else. It is time to prevent and abide, if we do it we will be better, if we do it together we do it better. It is a vehement and respectful call, to try to stay at home, to go out only for the basics,” Alvarado added.

Ths coming week, through decrees and agreements of the boards of directors of the institutions and temporary bills of law, the Government will implement measures to minimize the effect of the coronavirus on the economy.

Some measures announced this Saturday were: