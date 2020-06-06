Friday, 5 June 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 34 new cases, total infected to June 5 is 1,228

Ministry of Health asks not to let the guard down with the opening of restaurants on the weekend; Caja working on Costa Rica's Manhattan project.

by Rico
15
Health Coronavirus Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 34 new cases, total infected to June 5...

Ministry of Health asks not to let the guard down with the opening of restaurants on the weekend; Caja working on Costa Rica's Manhattan project.

Modified date:

After days with significant increases in new cases of COVID-19, this trend was maintained this Friday, as 34 more new cases were registered.

The total number of infections in the last 91 days reached 1,228, with 695 recovered and 10 deaths.

For this Friday, of the total number of infections, there are 968 Costa Ricans and 260 foreigners.

- payin the bills -

Currently, there are 22 people hospitalized, four of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with ages between 55 and 72.

Rodrigo Marín, director of Health Surveillance, of the Ministry of Health, was in charge of releasing the latest report of infections on Friday.

The director recalled that this weekend restaurants open at 50% of their capacity until 7:00 pm, as part of the gradual reactivation process.

For this reason, he asked “not to let your guard down” with the social distancing and hygiene measures, to avoid further spread.

- paying the bills -

This Wednesday the highest number of infected in a single day was recorded since the first case on March 6: 52 new cases. On Thursday there were 37.

Nicaraguan migrants

A major concern for Costa Rica authorities is the arrival of migrants from Nicaragua, representing a major risk for the country due to community transmission in the neighbor to the north.

Marin explained that the Minister of Security, Micheal Soto (who was not at the press conference Friday) has been touring the northern border and reports that a helicopter will be added to the security measures to close the blind spots of illegal entry.

Added to that concern, explained said Marin, is a prevalence of many in Costa Rica having forgotten that there is a pandemic, neglecting prevention measures, mainly because of the reactivation of economic activities.

Faced with this decision to continue with this process, the director assured that in Costa Rica there is “constant monitoring and strict follow-up of each case,” including all risk areas.

Costa Rica’s Manhattan Project

- paying the bills --

For his part, Román Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), provided a recount of the efforts of the health institution in supplying medical staff with the necessary tools for protection and treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Macaya confirmed that five COVID-19 patients have been treated with convalescent plasma, one of whom had been already discharged.

“The first woman is already at home, much healthier, we have a fifth patient who was treated with plasma yesterday and today is getting a second infusion,” he said.

Macaya recalled that this is one of the three strategies for developing therapies that are carried out in Costa Rica.

Apart from this of the plasma that is in hospitals, the Caja is working on the purification of antibodies from a large number of patients, to apply “a very standardized dose” to new patients.

There is also work to develop antibodies against the virus in horses.

“Yesterday (Thursday) we visited the Clodomiro Picado Institute with the president (Alvarado), a declaration of national interest was signed to carry out these treatments on Costa Rican soil with the advantage that if they work we will not be waiting for another country to export it,” said Macaya.

According to him, this Friday the third immunization of six horses is being carried out, a process that will be reviewed the following week to determine if additional immunizations should be made or if it is enough.

If so, those antibodies can be harvested, purified, and used.

“If so, we are just over a month away from having a product, this not only has a social and health impact in the sense that it would be a treatment that occurs here, but also an economic one. It is a product that will be sued worldwide, Costa Rica will be the first place where this treatment will be applied if it works,” he said.

“This is Costa Rica’s Manhattan project,” said Macaya, referring to the project that led to the development of nuclear weapons during World War II.

According to Macaya, this visit to the Picado Institute made was the day with “most optimism” generated in the three months of the pandemic.

 

 

Previous articleWe need the international voiced raised, not a wall!
Next articleCosta Rica’s “Manhattan Project”
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica’s “Manhattan Project”

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Román Macaya, president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social...
Read more

New Puntarenas Hospital

Health Q Costa Rica -
This is how the new Monseñor Sanabria hospital in Puntarenas will...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Tourist Ban Extended To June 30

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica Health Minister, Daniel Salas, on Friday, announced the extension of the border restrictions for an additional fifteen days, that is, until...
Read more
HQ

39 detained in weekend mega-operations

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) During a series of mega-operations over the weekend, mainly in the greater metropolitan area, authorities arrested 39 and seized motorcycles, drugs, and weapons. The...
Reports

One Cuban Family’s Long And Risky Journey To A New Life In The U.S.

Q Costa Rica -
Currently, there are almost 2,000 migrants in Panama shelters from Cuba, Haiti, Bangladesh, Nepal, Congo, Cameroon and India, after crossing the border from Colombia...
Health

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

Rico -
Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will penalize up to 10 years in prison for the abandonment of seniors. The initiative,...
News

Nicaraguan Government issues reciprocal sanitary measures for the entry of Costa Rican truckers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan Government issued an agreement, which establishes reciprocal treatment for Costa Rican cargo carriers in its territory, in response to the measures...
Climate

People with covid-19 affected by heavy rains will be placed in special shelters

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) People living in flood- or landslide-prone communities who are a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 will be placed in special shelters, with...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA