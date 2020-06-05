Friday, 5 June 2020
We need the international voiced raised, not a wall!

By Guest Contributor
16
Modified date:

by Jose Antonio Solano S – I have earned the animosity of many for defending Nicaraguan immigrants. I still think that as a nation, not as a people, they deserve the ignorant, shameful and ridiculous Orteguista dictatorship.

I have also heard absurd positions and proposals, disseminated by online media replicated on social networks, even proposing to build a wall.

Trump’s idiocy is as contagious as the virus. We do not want to build the urban train that we have been needing for 40 years and that would finance itself, yet we are going to build a 300 km wall, renouncing free navigation on the San Juan…

BUT, I think that although our authorities had foreseen the scenario of Nicaraguans fleeing the virus, at least what they have hinted, I also feel that President Alvarado and Foreign Minister Solano have NOT been as clear or vehement, as has been Minister Salas, to defend our interests, in this case, our survival.

The voice must be raised internationally. Demand from the international community – PAHO and WHO in conjunction with the OAS and UN security – emergency intervention on our northern border.

The opinion in this article are the authors and do not necessarily reflect that of QCostarica.com.

A "presidential' dilemma!
Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 34 new cases, total infected to June 5 is 1,228
Guest Contributor

