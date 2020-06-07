Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 35 new cases raises the total confirmed to 1,263

(QCOSTARICA) Three months after the first case, the country recorded 1,263 positive cases for COVID-19

This, Saturday, June 6, 2020, 35 new cases of COVID-19 are registered; 592 women and 671 men, of whom 991 are Costa Rican and 272 foreigners.

Positive cases are counted in 74 cantons. By age, we have: 1,034 adults, (62 of whom are seniors) and 129 minors.

There are 701 people recovered in 66 cantons. Upala joining the list of cantons with cases recovered by COVID-19. The recovered cases have an age range of zero to 86 years, of which 337 are women and 364 are men, by age we have: 632 adults, 32 older adults and 37 minors.

There are 10 regrettable deaths, one woman and nine men with an age range of 45 to 87 years.

Currently, 19 people are hospitalized, three of them are in intensive care.

